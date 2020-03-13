As the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has officially been declared a pandemic, many people across the world are preparing for quarantine, either self- or city-imposed, and wondering what food to stock up on during the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, those of us still in low-risk areas may be wondering whether it’s safe to eat at restaurants given the growing number of known cases. The short answer? Yes, but with some caution.

Can Coronavirus Spread Through Food?

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 isn’t known to be transmitted through food. Bustle spoke with Natasha Bhuyan, MD, family provider and regional medical director at One Medical, via email, who also confirmed that food is not a transmitter of COVID-19. “Food is not considered an official source of transmission of coronavirus,” Bhuyan says, “so it is generally safe to consume both pre-packaged food, grab-and-go foods, as well as cooked foods.”

How Is Coronavirus Transmitted?

Transmission happens through respiratory droplets or, less scientifically, the stuff that comes out when you sneeze or cough. If an uninfected person comes into contact with these infected respiratory droplets—like touching a contaminated door handle and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth—transmission can occur and that person may become sick, according to the World Health Organization. In other words, restaurant food itself isn’t cause for concern; it’s the hard surfaces—tables, door handles, menus, utensils—which can be contaminated by these infected respiratory droplets.

Virologists have discovered that the viruses these respiratory droplets can survive on hard surfaces for hours, making it even more important to wash your hands and keep areas of contact clean. As Bhuyan tells Bustle there is a theoretic risk that exists when it comes to food exposed to these respiratory droplets. However, “The virus would be killed through cooking hot foods” and there have been no reports of this kind of transmission.

If you aren’t in a high-risk area, Bhuyan says, and are not showing signs of COVID-19— fever, shortness of breathing, coughing—you don't need to avoid eating out entirely. While you may want to use slightly more caution at buffets and be smart about eating off common serving plates, health experts are not explicitly advising you to avoid restaurants altogether. “While the novel coronavirus can live on surfaces, there is currently no evidence that food is an actual source of transmission,” Bhuyan says. Just be sure to wash your hands before you sit down to eat and avoid touching your face while eating food until you’ve washed your hands or used hand sanitizer.

Are Food Delivery Services Safer During The Coronavirus Outbreak?

Food delivery services are anticipating a spike in business given the number of people staying home. Companies like Postmates and DoorDash, Shipt, Instacart, and FreshDirect have introduced drop-off delivery options, allowing customers to request that deliveries be left on the doorstep in order to limit exposure. However, this poses a more important question: how will restaurants ensure their employees have ample sick time and be compensated accordingly?

Vulnerable workers, like those in the food service industry, likely don’t have paid sick leave. According to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than half of workers in the leisure and hospitality industry do not have access to paid sick leave. Additionally, nearly 60% of part-time employees don’t have paid sick leave, per the same report.

Though the National Restaurant Association recommends sending employees home “who are showing flu-like symptoms” until they are symptom-free, that doesn’t account for the fact that many people cannot afford to take unpaid sick time and, in turn, quite literally can’t afford to be sick.

While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) general standards still apply—including the possibility of flexible work hours—this does not include guaranteed paid sick leave. While a growing percentage of U.S. workers have access to paid sick leave, low-income workers, like those in the foodservice industry are far less likely to be compensated by their employers for sick days. The U.S. is the only one of the 22 richest countries globally to not have mandatory paid sick leave.

Also, hi, hello, a friendly reminder: don’t be racist. As the New York Post reports, restaurants in NYC’s Chinatown are suffering disproportionately amidst the coronavirus outbreak with some Chinese-owned businesses seeing sales plummet by 60%. Avoiding Chinese restaurants while still dining at Cheesecake Factory doesn’t make you less likely to be exposed to COVID-19. It just makes you look like you are making assumptions about workers’ personal information based on the color of their skin (read: racist).

While the city of Wuhan in China was at the epicenter of the known outbreak, a growing number of cases are being reported across the world include a significant number of cases in Italy, France, and Germany. The World Health Organization’s latest report notes known cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries globally.

Again, as long as you aren’t in a high-risk area, wash your hands regularly, and are mindful of what you’re touching, you are OK to eat at restaurants as you please.

