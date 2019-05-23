It looks like President Trump's upcoming state visit is going to be a family affair. As ABC News reported, the president and the first lady will be joined by Ivanka Trump and her siblings on their United Kingdom trip in June, where the family will get to meet Queen Elizabeth II. While the White House hasn't publicly confirmed the Trump family's attendance, ABC News indicated that sources familiar with the trip's itinerary said that all of Trump's adult children plan to travel across the pond for the occasion.

Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr., and Tiffany Trump, along with Ivanka and Eric's spouses, are expected to join Trump and the first lady for the visit, ABC reported. The outlet noted that a White House official said Trump's children and their significant others will attend a dinner banquet hosted by the queen on June 3. ABC added that the Trump children may also meet separately with Prince William and Kate Middleton, though the final itinerary for the trip is still being determined. Bustle has reached out to the White House for confirmation.

Trump will visit the United Kingdom from June 3-5 for an official state visit, the BBC noted. The outlet indicated that the trip will mark the second time that the president has met Queen Elizabeth II, as he first made her acquaintance during a working meeting in July 2018.

The BBC added that, in addition to attending the queen's dinner banquet, Trump and Melania will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth in honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings — an event which set the Allies on a path to victory against Nazi Germany during World War II. Moreover, the BBC noted that Trump will also meet with the UK's prime minister for official discussions during his time in the country.

