Animal print is back in a big way. This year has seen the return of cheetah and zebra print to the cool-girl arsenal, with stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Rodrigo implementing the patterns into their street style looks.

Never one to shy away from bold fashion statements, Kim Kardashian has been a passionate participant in the animal print trend — her new SKIMS campaign was even centered around tiger and zebra print swimwear. Kardashian’s most recent look, however, took a reptilian turn. She traded out her zebra print bikinis for a sexy, snakeskin gown with some serious Y2K flair.

Kim’s Snakeskin Gown

Kardashian shared some BTS pics with sister Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner while in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. In a June 27 Instagram post, the mogul showed off her blinged-out snakeskin ‘fit before heading to the couple’s welcome dinner.

Kardashian wore a fitted dress with a bustier top. The front of the dress featured snakeskin print and bedazzled lace-up detailing, while the back was a metallic silver fabric. Diamonds ran down the sides of the dress, separating the two fabrics, and the thin straps were also covered with sparkling gems. Kardashian completed the look with a pair of matching snakeskin platform heels.

Kim’s Snakeskin Boots

The scaly pattern has been a recurring theme for Kardashian’s trip to Italy. Upon the mogul’s arrival, she wore snakeskin boots with a casual “groutfit,” proving the pattern can be dressed down as well.

Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty Images

Since Kardashian wore a casual gray bandeau, maxi skirt, zip-up hoodie, and her signature shades, her choice of footwear was the main event. The mogul rocked a pair of light gray snakeskin boots with a pointed toe and uber-skinny heel. Whether she uses snakeskin as an accessory, or makes it her whole look, Kardashian has certainly mastered this print.