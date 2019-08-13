After falling in love on Bachelor In Paradise Season 5, Jenna and Jordan had quite the messy breakup. But it's been almost a year since the two officially split, so if you haven't been keeping up since all that drama went down, you might be wondering if Jenna from Bachelor In Paradise is dating anyone now. The short answer? If she is, she's keeping it private. But mostly, it seems like she's taking a break from romance to focus on herself and her career.

If you need a refresher, Jenna found herself in the throes of a huge controversy following BIP Season 5. After the show finished airing, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve published a series of texts allegedly sent by Jenna to another man who Reality Steve claimed she was dating before — and after — going on Paradise. Jenna insisted the texts were fake and denied having an affair, but Jordan was nonetheless devastated, and confirmed to People that he and Jenna had broken things off.

Cut to today, and from the looks of Jenna's Instagram, it doesn't seem like she's focused on finding love at the moment. If she is, she's not posting photos of or talking about her significant other on social media. Either is fine, and it's understandable why Jenna might want to keep her relationships private. She just had her personal life dragged out into the public eye for everyone to comment on and speculate about, and she might be a little tired of hearing everyone else's opinions. Bachelor fans can be vicious.

Instead, Jenna is playing with her adorable pet pig and focusing on her career. She does have some Instagram sponsored content, because duh, it's basically a Bachelor Nation rite of passage, but she's also in the beauty business. A link on her Instagram bio directs to her spray tan business, where she is ready to give Raleigh, North Carolina residents a sun-kissed glow minus the sun damage. Up next? Jenna told Us Weekly in May that she's planning on writing a book about her time on Bachelor In Paradise, including the details of the Jordan scandal. In a statement, she said:

"I am no longer under contract, and I am ready to share the details. I know America has heard some of the obnoxious lies about me from Bachelor Nation’s most thirsty contestants and gossip blogs. But now it's my turn. I have gone to great lengths to prove that all of these accusations were false... I hope that it will inspire other women to stand up for themselves despite being victimized and bullied."

We'll see if the book actually makes it to market, but if Jenna wants to tell her story, she has every right to give her side — maybe it will shed some light on the confusing saga that followed Bachelor In Paradise Season 5. Jenna can take her time finding new love and deciding it on her terms, and until then, let's all wish her well recovering from a tumultuous year.