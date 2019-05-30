Last summer's edition of Bachelor in Paradise brought serious drama for Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball after cheating rumors about Jenna surfaced. And while fans never got a clear answer on what really went down between them, now, Jenna's about to tell her side of the story in a big way. As she told Us Weekly on Wednesday, Jenna is writing a book about her split from Jordan, and it seems she's hoping this will clear things up for once and for all.

In a statement to the site, Jenna said:

“I am no longer under contract, and I am ready to share the details. I know America has heard some of the obnoxious lies about me from Bachelor Nation’s most thirsty contestants and gossip blogs. But now it’s my turn. I have gone to great lengths to prove that all of these accusations were false. I hope that it will inspire other women to stand up for themselves despite being victimized and bullied."

The claims against Jenna first hit the internet in September, right around the same time that Jordan proposed to her on BiP. Their post-show relationship didn't last long, as Jordan broke up with Jenna as soon as the rumors that she cheated started to circulate.

Reality Steve was first to break the news about these claims, sharing screenshots of a text message conversation that was reportedly between Jenna and a man she was supposedly dating who wasn't Jordan. In the texts, the person who the source claimed was Jenna said that she and Jordan weren't "together for real" and that she had only gone on BiP because of what it could do for her fitness coaching business.

Since then, Jenna has maintained that she did not send those text messages. Last October, she released a statement through her rep via E! News that her phones went through a "forensic investigation," proving that the texts didn't come from her, saying:

"A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna's devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna's phone. Given the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna's team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts."

Jordan then told Entertainment Tonight that he did not fabricate the text messages, and the drama between them has been stagnant ever since — until now. As she told Us Weekly, Jordan was reportedly the one who was dating someone when they got engaged (which Jordan denied to the magazine), and now, she's ready to tell the whole story from her point of view.

Paul Hebert/ABC

“The irony of the situation is that after he proposed to me, he blindsided me with the information that he still had a girlfriend,” Jenna claimed to Us Weekly. “He said he needed to break things off with her because we got engaged, and as soon as he got his phone back he ignored me and spent hours outside talking to her. I was confused, and he couldn’t really explain himself.”

Meanwhile, Jordan told the magazine, “This is false. I’m not entertaining anything she says. It’s almost been a year and she is still at it. What a nightmare.”

So far, there is no release date for Jenna's book, but maybe it will finally clear things up for once and for all. One thing's for sure, though: The drama between her and Jordan is far from over.