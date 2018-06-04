There's a new beach babe in town, and her name is J. Law for short. If you guessed the former Hunger Games star, you'd be correct. Jennifer Lawrence just debuted a wavy bob, so she's the latest celeb to give herself a fresh, short summer 'do.

It wasn't too long ago that J.Law stunned with a gorgeous hair transformation. The actress recently attended the 2018 Oscars with crimped hair that was so amazingly '90s, it hurt. And it's not just her texture that the star is known to alter so beautifully. When she's itching for a change, she has even switched up her hair color, once going even more blonde with platinum hair that made her the ultimate ice queen. So, it's obviously no big deal for Lawrence to undergo a hair makeover. That is until she chops her tresses off.

A celeb could style their hair in all kinds of funky designs or go color crazy with tons of rainbow locks, but nothing turns heads quite like a new haircut. There's just something about a chopped mane that feels like a very. big. deal. That's exactly the thought that J. Law's summer cut is provoking, a look that'll have you wanting to imitate the actress.

Celebrating the onset of warmer weather, Lawrence traded in her longer crimped tresses for a lob that barely sweeps her shoulders. Don't mistake it for a killer wig, as celebs are known to rock, because this short masterpiece is the real deal. Recently styled with tousled waves, the actress had a gorgeous, just-rolled-out-of-bed-to-hit-the-beach look about herself that perfectly captured the essence of summer.

Taking to Instagram to show off the hair transformation, celebrity hairstylist for Los Angeles' Nine Zero One Salon, Riawna Capri, put J. Law's cut on display. "This babe is back to short," Capri captioned her Instagram debut. With the addition of a #cutcolor hashtag, it's apparent that Capri updated Lawrence's blonde with a lighter color touchup, too.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As reported by Stylecaster, Lawrence first gave a peek at her new 'do during the 2018 BAM Gala. This time her waves were barely there, paired with a no frills body-hugging, white dress that gave her a clean-cut appearance.

Even then her shorter 'do was a treat, but the sleek styling had nothing on the effortless beach waves she's been photographed with most recently.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, this isn't the first time Lawrence has rocked a short hairstyle. She once had a fierce pixie cut that featured angled bangs, quite the daring 'do for the actress.

Zak Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She has always been a stunner with short hair, once having her strands tapered at the neck and left longer on top for such an intriguing look. With her long bangs brushed back, even her edgiest styles had an air of femininity, proving J. Law can werk a chopped 'do like no other.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking as striking as ever, Lawrence grew that pixie cut out into a platinum-dyed bob. If she wasn't the queen of short hair before, then this 'do made her an undisputed champ of chopped strands.

So, the newly cut beach bob she's been rocking as of late simply joins the ranks of other Jennifer Lawrence haircuts that steal the show. By now, it's obvious that the actress has a thing for short hair and when you wear it this darn good, it only makes sense.

It wouldn't be surprising if Lawrence's band of followers, along with a handful of other celebs, follow suit by giving their mane a beachy chop, too. When you've got J. Law looking this effortlessly chic with the 'do, it's all the motivation you need to go shorter for the summer.