Josh Groban got his start as a singer, but in the last couple years he's transformed into a bona fide Broadway star. He's diving deeper into the theater world this weekend as he hosts the 2018 Tony Awards along with Sara Bareilles, and given the fact that he's kind of a dreamboat, people will be wondering — is Josh Groban dating anyone?

The singer doesn't appear to be attached at the moment, and that's not all that surprising. He's been busy. Groban told People magazine last year that being in the Broadway show, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, had pretty drastically hindered his social life. “Your body just tells you whether you’ve got it in you to get a drink or not, and nine times out of 10, you do not have it in you to go out,” he told the outlet. “The days I’ve said, ‘Yeah, sounds fun, let me throw on my jacket,’ the next day has been rough.”

And if even going out at all was unrealistic for Groban at his busiest with Great Comet, dating definitely would seem to be out of the question. He said in the same People article that though he's not opposed to dating as a practice, it simply had to wait until his run with the company ended. “I’ve been very lucky in love," he continued. "Every relationship has pros and cons. But dating again after I’m done with the show? It’s gonna be nice to have a social life again!"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that Groban is finished performing shows every single night — his last Great Comet performance was in July of last year, according to NPR — he is free to date more, or at least socialize more, if he chooses. Groban previously dated actor Kat Dennings for two years before they "amicably" split up in 2016, according to E! News. "It was a mutual breakup," an anonymous source told the outlet. "They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple."

He also dated Mad Men star January Jones way back in the day — 2003, to be exact, according to Entertainment Tonight, and was previously linked to Katy Perry, the same article states. But for now, it would appear that he's happily single, and looking forward to his stint hosting the Tonys with Bareilles.

"We both remember, you know, watching the Tonys when we were little, sitting on the floor and just saying – letting the Tony Awards be kind of the inspirer for us," Groban told CBS News. "I think it's not lost on us how many young people are going to be watching and how many young people are hopefully saying the same thing: I want to be in those shoes one day."

He's also said he's ready to jump back into the Broadway life whenever the opportunity presents itself, though maybe he'll be sure to go on a few dates before heading back into that hectic schedule. "It's just a matter of what [to do next]. That's assuming the theater community will even have me back after June 10. Maybe a play," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I've been so inspired by the plays this season. So much interesting new work happening, and also so much interesting music incorporated into the plays these days. I would like to do something that's not musical theater for a spell. But on the other hand, there are so many great musicals."

Groban has always been a true entertainer, so whatever he and Bareilles have up their sleeves on Sunday night is bound to be impressive. And hopefully he's found time between the end of Great Comet and now to sit down for a drink.