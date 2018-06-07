The 72nd Annual Tony Awards are this weekend, taking place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10. The biggest stars of the Broadway world will descend upon Manhattan to honor the best and brightest, which means you'll need to know how to watch the Tony Awards red carpet.

While the Tony Awards aren't as big of a night in fashion as, say, the Oscars or the Met Gala, each year stars show up wearing their luxury best, coming out of limos in fashion house labels like Oscar de la Renta and Calvin Klein. In order not to miss a single moment of the sartorial goodness, you need to know your options on just how to watch it.

While the award show starts at 8pm EST, the red carpet will begin two hours prior, letting stars arrive at 6pm EST.

For those who have a TV, the task is simple. The ceremony will be hosted on CBS, so all you will have to do is go to that channel at 5:30 EST, once the red carpet reporting portion begins.

If you don't have a TV or antenna, you still have plenty of free options on how to stream the event.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The red carpet will stream live on CBS’ Facebook page starting at 5pm EST, giving you an inside glimpse to the buildup of the show and what goes on in the red carpet. If you don't want to do it on Facebook, or don't have the social media account, then you can also hop over to TonyAwards.com starting at 5:30pm EST to watch their live stream.

A third option is to watch Playbill's stream on Facebook, where the publication will be live on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall. Seeing how Playbill is a monthly magazine for theatergoers and covers everything regarding the stage, them being the equivalent of E! News of the red carpet totally makes sense. You can also opt in for live video notifications in order not to forget to watch it, and you will get a front row seat to the hosts talking to some of the biggest names in Broadway.

A fourth free option on how to watch the red carpet involves a little bit of finagling. You can watch it on CBS All-Access, which typically takes a subscription to access. At only At $5.99 a month it's definitely an affordable option, and it lets you stream it on your laptop, through the CBS app, or through platforms like Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox, and Roku. However, if you want to keep those six dollars in your pocket and don't want to shell out money to watch the red carpet, there is a workaround.

If you have never signed up for CBS All-Access before, you can have a week-long free trial to test it out, and watch your event that way. Just make sure to cancel your subscription by the time the week is up!

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This year will be a star-studded event with exciting shows up for awards. The two most anticipated shows to take home a sweeping amount of awards are both Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, which are tied for the most amount of nominations, competing in 12 categories. Right on their heels on the play side is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has 10 nominations.

As for hosts, two Broadway alumns were asked to take over the show, where Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles will be this year's hosts. It's going to be an amazing event, and luckily you don't have to spend a dime to be apart of it!