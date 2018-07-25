When The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns this fall, a couple familiar faces might be missing from the cast. On the heels of the news that Shereé Whitfield was likely parting ways with the show, People reported that Kenya Moore is allegedly leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta following messy contract negotiations, according to multiple source close to the show. Bustle reached out to Moore's representatives and Bravo for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

According to People, Moore, who joined the show as a regular in Season 5 and quickly became one its most outspoken stars, allegedly wanted more money to appear on RHOA than Bravo were willing to offer. The report suggests that the two parties could not come to an agreement.

The report goes on to claim that Bravo wanted Moore to return as a full-time housewife, but that they also asked for access to film all aspects of her daily life, including scenes featuring she and her husband Marc Daly, which she previously kept off limits. The couple even eloped in 2015 without letting producers know beforehand, and Moore is currently expecting her first child. "Everyone wanted to have Kenya back, but they wanted to have the old Kenya back — the one who isn't afraid of the cameras,” the source reportedly told People. "You can’t have secrets and be on reality TV. Especially when other Housewives are showing all of their lives — the good, bad, and the ugly. They need to see your life."

Another source close to Moore reportedly told the magazine, "Kenya really loves her life with her husband. She's always wanted to be a wife and a mother, and she's put all of her focus into her growing family. She's not going to jeopardize that for some television show." The report concludes by alleging that Moore has decided she would not be returning for Season 11, though she has not publicly commented on her future with RHOA.

The report about Moore's rumored departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta comes days after Whitfield announced that she would not be returning to the show, seemingly confirming rumors that had been swirling for weeks. (Bustle reached out to Whitfield's representative, but did not hear back before publication.)

Whitfield was part of the show's original cast, leaving after four seasons, but later rejoining during Season 8, first in a recurring capacity and as a full-time housewife in Season 9. On Monday, after a fan asked if she'd be returning to the show, according to BET, Whitfield responded via her Instagram story, stating, "Currently living my best life. Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know your worth."

Per People, when one fan suggested she had been fired from the show, Whitfield corrected them, clarifying that she "declined" the network's offer. She also said she might be back on the small screen before long. When one fan asked if she'd ever considered starring in her own reality show, Whitfield replied, "Yes, u may b seeing me soon!"

The reality star appeared to hint at her exit in June when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram holding a cup of coffee and looking down at a magazine with the caption, "Im effing PLATINUM but u prefer silver.... And thats ok. I know my worth....#I'llpass." It's unclear whether Whitfield was referencing her contract negotiations with Bravo, but looking back, the caption does use some of the same language as her recent Instagram Story announcement.

Moore and Whitfield were sparring partners on the series — which also stars NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burrus, and Cynthia Bailey. Both have contributed a great deal to the RHOA canon, partaking in some of the show's most memorable scenes and, as is customary of the show, repeatedly throwing shade at one another.

Moore's alleged departure has not yet been confirmed, and Whitfield has also not yet released an official comment on her Instagram Story declaration that she would not be returning to RHOA. However, Kim Zolciak-Biermann did announce her exit from the show in April. So, if Moore and Whitfield are indeed leaving RHOA, fans should be ready for a very different show next season.