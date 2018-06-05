Even though she has been more private these days, Kenya Moore has started sharing some pregnancy updates. It's not expected for a reality TV star to be "private," but Kenya did secretly marry Marc Daly away from the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras when no one even knew they were dating. So, it is somewhat surprising that she is sharing so many pregnancy details so far.

On June 2, Kenya showed off her baby bump for the very first time. For many women, it is exciting to see the initial emergence of a bump, but when it comes to Kenya, it signifies so much more since there were so many doubters about her pregnancy. Check it out haters, she has a bump!

Even so, there are probably some people who are questioning the validity of that bump, but Kenya provided some irrefutable "proof" of her pregnancy when she posted an ultrasound video on June 4 — not that Kenya should actually have to "prove" her pregnancy. Unfortunately, it can be tough being a Real Housewife of Atlanta. Yes, other expecting mothers share ultrasound videos out of excitement, but Kenya's post might have served a dual purpose of celebrating the new baby and shutting down her naysayers.

Along with the video, Kenya shared, "My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family." She continued, "I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn't believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast!"

Watching the video with the sound, it's very clear that the doctor refers to the baby as "Barbie," which is... odd. Is that an indication of the baby's sex? Could that even be the baby's name? At the end of her caption, Kenya clarified, "Even though my doctor says 'Barbie' she meant to say baby. It was too early to tell the gender." Just when you think that Kenya is sharing it all, there's always another layer of mystery some fans will surely dwell on and decipher.

And aside from the ultrasound video, Kenya has clarified other aspects of her pregnancy. Fans (and haters) wondered if Kenya used a surrogate. Following Kenya's pregnancy confirmation during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion, a viewer tweeted, "Kenya never really said she was preggers, but that they will be welcoming a baby at the end of the year, soooooo do they have a surrogate? Hummmm????"

On April 8, Kenya shut down any surrogate rumors by quoting the tweet and responding with, "No surrogate but maybe my next one."

In a May 4 interview with People, Kenya shared that she conceived via in vitro fertilization. "It’s weird because you hear other people’s troubles with the injections and the hormones. And for me, it was a pretty simple process," she said.

The biggest difficulty for Kenya was waiting to hear the results. She explained to People, "[With IVF] they specifically tell you a start date to go and take a blood test because the ones you take over the counter, the pee-on-the-stick kind, don’t always show the hormone level if it’s not strong enough … so it may give you a negative when it’s actually positive. So they rely on a blood test to show you how much of it you have in your system and how it’s progressing."

Kenya took the blood test, but said that the anticipation was killing her: "As soon as I take the [blood] test and I’m driving home, I’m like, 'I should just go and get a test from the supermarket.'" And that's just what she did.

"So I rode to the supermarket and literally took the test in the supermarket bathroom because I could not wait. It was just overwhelming. I could not wait. And it was positive."

Aside from the supermarket pregnancy test, Kenya did get a confirmation from her blood test (obviously). Kenya recalled, "I was like, 'Oh my God, I don’t know what to say!'"

And now, Kenya is saying a lot. She has shared her journey to pregnancy, her growing bump, and a sonogram video. What will she share next?