When it comes to business ventures from the Kardashian Krew, a true crime series was probably the last thing that anyone suspected to be on the agenda. Nevertheless, that's exactly the latest project from middle sister and new mother, Khloé. Khloé Kardashian is executive producing Twisted Sisters, which premieres Sep. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery. The docuseries tells the tales of various sets of real sisters who ended up on the wrong side of the law — and often on the wrong side of each other. But will Khloé Kardashian appear in Twisted Sisters? Unfortunately for those hoping to see more of the reality star, it looks like she'll be sticking behind the cameras on this one.

Obviously, featuring a Kardashian in any capacity merits bragging rights, which is why Khloé Kardashian's name has featured so prominently in the press releases and coverage for Twisted Sisters. However, all of the material carefully labels her as executive producer — and nothing more. Teen Vogue even notes explicitly that the new show "will take her out of the spotlight... and into a role that's behind the scenes."

Twisted Sisters is actually a miniseries, broken up into six one-hour long segments, according to Teen Vogue. The episodes will delve into the true stories behind various crimes and the sisters that committed them, as well as interviews with family members and law enforcement.

"These stories of sisterhood gone awry will surprise even the most devout 'ID addict'," Kardashian said in a press release. "When choosing the stories, we couldn’t believe how many untold tales there were to tell. As a true-crime fan myself, I am excited to share with viewers a new twist on the term 'sibling rivalry'."

Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch will also executive produce alongside Kardashian. Absent from the producers list, though is momager Kris Jenner, who also executive produced Kardashian's solo series, Revenge Body, and of course, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

If you were wondering how Khloé might fare behind the scenes away from mother Kris and mothership E! network, it sounds like she's doing just fine. Henry Schleiff, the group president of Investigation Discovery, had nothing but good things to say about the Twisted Sisters producer in the press release. "Khloé 'killed' it in her first true-crime series for ID," he said. "We are excited to be working with her and Twisted Sisters will be sure to entertain our core fans, while bringing new viewers into the 'family'."

Back in April, Schleiff explained to Deadline why he thought Kardashian was the perfect person to have working so hard on this new project for ID. "ID is known for telling revealing stories about real people," he said. "With one of the most renowned experts on ‘sisters’ now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our core fans, while enticing new viewers to tune-in.”

In fact, the series was originally supposed to premiere in 2019, according to Deadline, but got moved up to this Labor Day. So it looks like Kardashian must be doing something right as a producer, getting her show moved up the pipeline so quickly. I don't know if Twisted Sisters is going to be the next Making a Murderer or anything, but it does seem like getting shows made is what the Kardashians do best, and that makes their first true crime venture worth a watch.