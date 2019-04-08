The Kardashian-Jenners are one of the most famous families in California. So when last week's Keeping Up With The Kardashians preview showed Kim talking about moving to Chicago, it threw fans for a loop. On this week's episode, it was clear that Kim and Kanye aren't moving to Chicago, but it sounds like they will be spending more time in the city.

In Sunday's episode, Kim found out that Kanye had been talking publicly about moving to Chicago before they'd been able to have that conversation together. While shooting photos for KKW Beauty, Kim got several texts from friends asking if she was really moving to the midwest — and she had no idea what they were talking about. Kim was clearly annoyed, but she stayed level-headed when she and Kanye were able to address the topic.

After hearing what the rapper had been saying, Kim flew to Chicago to talk to her husband in person. The reality star said she didn't think it was a "serious conversation" when he'd mentioned moving in the past. And she later expressed during a confessional interview that she didn't want to uproot her family to be in the Windy City full-time.

At the end of Sunday's episode, though, Kim and Kanye did seem to be on the same page. They agreed that they wouldn't move to Chicago full-time, but that they would spend more time there, including possibly buying a house there. Kanye explained that being in Chicago made him feel like home, adding that he felt "connected" and "inspired" in the city. (And it didn't hurt that he says fans are excited to recognize him in Chicago, while L.A. fans seem to be more excited about seeing Kim.)

The fact that Kim, Kanye, and their children aren't moving to Chicago probably won't come as a surprise to fans. As Kim said in the episode, all of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins are in California — the whole family is there. Plus, last month, an unnamed source told People that Kanye was "happy in L.A.," even after the talk about moving.

"Kanye is excited about being in L.A. now since he has his spiritual service every Sunday," the source explained to People. And North West seems to be loving the Sunday Services, too — Kim shared some adorable videos of North taking the lead at Sunday's event on her Instagram Story.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Kim also addressed the potential move to Chicago during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. She said on the show,

"We're gonna remodel his mother's home and he wants to stay there with all the kids. It's a one and a half bedroom home. So, I think it would be fun every once in a while. And I would love to spend more time in Chicago, it's his home, it's what made him and I definitely want to spend more time there but... it would be hard."

Kim was supportive, but it was also pretty clear that she didn't want to leave California permanently. Chicago is clearly a special city to Kanye — it's so important that he and Kim named their third child in its honor. But it doesn't look like the rapper and his family will be moving there full-time, at least not in the near future.