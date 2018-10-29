It's been nearly a year since the Caputos announced their official separation. Since then, Theresa seems to be doing her best to enjoy life on her own, but what about her former other half? Is Larry Caputo dating anyone? The ex-Long Island Medium star was spotted shopping with a woman who could be a new love interest.

In June, TMZ stopped Larry to ask him about his new life on the West Coast, where he moved after he and Theresa went their separate ways. He then revealed that he was seeing "someone special," but held back on any further details. “I have moved on,” Larry told the outlet. “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

He also told TMZ that his separated living situation from his wife was, at first, a temporary thing. “I’ve been here nine months now,” he said. “The separation was a three-month trial period and we’ve moved on from that point. We’re in divorce proceedings. That’s been going on for the last six months. It’s not finalized, I don’t know when it will be. But that’s where we’re at ... I know she’s doing well, I’m happy — We’ve moved on with our lives." (According to People, Theresa filed for divorce in July, just a month after the interview).

Although Larry neglected to mention who exactly the someone special was, per TMZ, he is reportedly seeing a woman named Connie Stauddy. He was photographed shopping with her at Bargain Hunt in Alabama, where she's reportedly from. Ironically enough, the two reportedly met through Long Island Medium after Stauddy reached out about a reading with Theresa, according to TMZ. The outlet claims that they've corresponded long distance for a few months now, and that their relationship is very new.

Sources also told the publication that the two presented themselves like a couple — that "she often had her hand on his back and shoulder ... and he held the door open for her" — so if true, it sounds like they're more than just friends. Plus Stauddy is reportedly going through a divorce of her own, so that does give them some common ground, although the circumstances may be unfortunate. However, given that none of this has been confirmed by Larry himself, it's unclear whether or not Stauddy is the same partner Larry was referring to in June, or if the two are even actually dating.

And, amid all of these reports on Larry's love life, Theresa has yet to comment. She's staying busy touring the country, promoting her show, and recovering from knee surgery. So far, the latest season of Long Island Medium has shown that her separation from Larry has been difficult for both of them, so it will be interesting to see how each of them navigate new relationships with others, and with each other, as they adapt to their new lives apart.

