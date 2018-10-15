Many fans were heartbroken when, last December, Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo announced she'd split from her husband of 28 years. And unfortunately, Teresa and Larry Caputo relationship updates won't do much to assuage those hoping the former couple will reconcile. It seems as though they've parted ways for good.

In the Season 13 premiere of Long Island Medium, Theresa and Larry met in person for the first time in nine months. At that point, they'd been separated for a year, and had been working through issues for quite some time before that. "Larry and I's relationship has changed," Theresa told a friend during a Season 12 episode. "We've been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times ... I don't understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, 'How did this happen? How did I get here?'"

According to the show, Theresa remained in their New York home after their separation, while Larry moved to Los Angeles. After spending some time apart, they decided to meet for lunch while Theresa was in L.A.

“It’s not easy,” Larry said in the Season 13 premiere. "After 30-plus years — how do you not have emotions?” Theresa, meanwhile, said that though it was hard to make the decision to separate, she felt like they'd exhausted all of their options. "I feel like as hard and as difficult it was for us to separate," she explained. "It just wasn't working."

Larry told TMZ in April that he and Theresa had decided to proceed with a divorce, and revealed to the outlet in June that he moved on and found "someone special." It's unclear if he's still in a relationship with that person.

Theresa, on the other hand, is still struggling to create a new normal. The season premiere also documented their son's birthday — the first family event without Larry present.

"[Talking about our divorce on camera], it's not easy to do that in general," she told Good Housekeeping. "But that was something over seven years ago that Larry and I had decided when we were going to do the show. [We decided] we were going to share our lives and we did, and we stay true to that." She also said she remains "grateful and proud" of how they handled their separation, especially knowing how public it was. "At the end of the day, we're still a family," she continued. "Just because we're separated, doesn't mean we still don't care about each other. We still have a family. We still have a friendship, which is very, very, important."

And in an interview with Access Hollywood, she reassured fans that while their separation is unfortunate, there's really no bad blood between them, and they still try to see each other when they can. "We're in a good place. We're separated, but we're in a good place."

Viewers may have seen the last of Larry on Long Island Medium, but it sounds like he'll always have a place in Theresa's life.