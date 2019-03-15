National treasure Sir Lenny Henry is widely known as being the co-founder of Comic Relief, which this year will once again aim to raise several millions of pounds for charity. In addition to his charitable work, Henry is known for stand-up comedy and acting. But what else do we know about the entertainer? And is Lenny Henry married?

According to The Sun, Sir Lenny is no longer married, and is currently in a relationship with theatre director Lisa Makin. The pair reportedly began dating back in 2013, reports Smooth Radio, and is Henry's first relationship since splitting with ex-wife, fellow comedian Dawn French, back in 2010. Henry the Vicar of Dibley star back in 1984 after first meeting on the alternative comedy circuit. The pair then went on to adopt their daughter Billie in 1991, however after 25 years of marriage, Henry and French decided to go their separate ways.

As previously mentioned, Sir Lenny is perhaps best known for co-founding Comic Relief. He has been working as a presenter for the charity since 2003 and, in 2015, Henry received a knighthood in the Queen's birthday honours, where he thanked all those who have contributed to Comic Relief. According to The Sun, he said "This is not just for me, this is for everyone who has done something for Comic Relief. Every person who has helped us raise £1 billion and for everyone who works at Comic relief, this is for you."

BBC

The 2019 Comic Relief campaign will conclude with Red Nose Day on Friday, March 15. The live telethon will begin at 7 p.m., and will continue to air on both BBC One and BBC Two up until 12.30 a.m. According to the Radio Times, the broadcast will include a hilarious line-up of comedy sketches, presenters, and the highly anticipated Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel, One Red Nose Day and a Wedding.

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis, who also wrote the original 1994 romantic-comedy, discussed the upcoming Red Nose Day sequel during an appearance on Saturday Kitchen. As reported by the Radio Times, he said "I think there’ll be three laughs and two tears. It’s 25 years since the film came out, and I was never going to follow it up. And then it did just occur to us that the characters in the movie would have children so they might be back in the wedding phase again. Without revealing too much, we have another wedding and a reception after the wedding, and all the characters came back."

British Comedy Guide on YouTube

Members of the film's original cast are returning to their roles in the name of charity. According to Digital Spy, those starring in the special include Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, David Haig, and Rowan Atkinson. However, the cast will be joined by some special guests throughout the short-film, including the likes of actress Lily James and Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid.

Comic Relief 2019 airs on BBC One at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15.