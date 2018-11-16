It's not a proper series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! without a hint of jungle romance. Obviously, there's only a chance of this happening if the contestants haven't left a partner behind, so many are looking to this year's youngest celeb to spice things up in the love department. But first and foremost, is Malique Thompson-Dwyer even single?

The 20-year-old Hollyoaks star has confirmed that he hasn't currently got a partner. "I am single and I'm not looking for [love in the jungle] but if it happens, it happens," he said in an official statement, getting everyone's hopes up that a 2018 I'm a Celeb romance could be about to blossom.

Thompson-Dwyer may not have a romantic partner, but he has left behind a daughter for the next few weeks. The soap star is incredibly hush hush about his private life, so not much is known about his child, including who her mother is. However, he does regularly post photos of his daughter, adorably calling her "princess".

The actor is still pretty early on in his career. He first joined Hollyoaks in 2016 as part of the famous McQueen family. Playing Prince McQueen, his storylines have mostly depicted him as a bad boy with recent plot lines turning the tables to show his commitment to his new wife. He has also briefly appeared in The Dumping Ground and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Thompson-Dwyer and Theo Graham, the actor who previously played his on-screen twin, hit headlines for winning the Best On-Screen Partnership award at the 2018 British Soap Awards. As Digital Spy reports, Thompson-Dwyer's enthusiastic on-stage speech is apparently what convinced I'm a Celeb bosses to choose him for this year's series. He is expected to return to his Hollyoaks role at some point in 2019.

In his official profile, Thompson-Dwyer says he will be the prankster of the camp, but would rather steer clear of chef duties. He also admitted to being worried about having to eat the Australian series' unique delicacies, saying: "For me eating testicles is going to be the worst. I am quite picky with my food so that’s going to be hard!”

ITV

So far, 10 contestants have been confirmed for the 18th season of the jungle reality show. Well-known face John Barrowman has already landed in Australia along with former X Factor star Fleur East, ex-football manager Harry Redknapp, and DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles.

The rest of the line-up includes fellow soap star Sair Khan (who currently appears on Coronation Street), The Chase's Anne Hegerty, actress Emily Atack, former Eastenders star Rita Simons, and The Vamps' guitarist James McVey.

This season is set to have a different feel to it, especially because legendary presenting duo Ant and Dec will not be appearing together. Ant McPartlin is still in recovery after admitting to problems with prescription drugs and alcohol, leaving much-loved presenter Holly Willoughby to temporarily take his place alongside Declan Donnelly.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here starts on ITV on November 18 at 9 p.m.