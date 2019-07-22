Considering The Bachelor is all about looking for love, the most important thing a prospective Bachelor needs to be is single. So if Mike is dating anyone after The Bachelorette, that would kind of take him out of the running. Fortunately for all the fans rooting for him to be the next lead, though, he seems to be firmly on the market. And for that reason among many others, he is in contention to be the next Bachelor.

"Of course he's a contender [for Bachelor]. How could he not be a contender with that smile? He's one of my favorite people we've ever had on the show," host Chris Harrison gushed to People magazine. "He's a love of a man. I don't know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend. He's just a sweet guy. He gives the best hugs, the best smiles, and the best advice. He's just a really good man and yeah, of course he's a contender."

Mike's fellow Bachelorette stars have also been campaigning for him to be the next leading man. Dylan told Entertainment Tonight that he was sure that "Mike's gonna be the Bachelor ... Just look at him. He's great," adding that much of Bachelor Nation feels similarly. "I would say overall, everybody's rooting for Mike. We're doing Magic Mike XL for Bachelor. He's the best. I think we're all in his corner and we're just excited for him. I really hope he gets it. I think he wants it too."

John Fleenor/ABC

During the Men Tell All taping, Mike told Entertainment Tonight in another interview that he hadn't yet been approached by producers about the role. "I have lots of questions if I were going to be Bachelor. I take stuff like that very seriously," he said. "When it comes to pieces of the heart, there's no playing with that. I don't care if I'm on TV or not."

And if Mike doesn't find love on TV, he could find it with... Demi Lovato? According Us Weekly, the singer posted on Instagram after Mike was eliminated, and she was a big fan. "Mike I accept your rose," Lovato wrote on her Instagram Stories. She added, "IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I'M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."

Mike told Us Weekly that he would definitely be interested in exploring that potential relationship. "I'm flirting with her too. Tell her, 'What's up, baby?'" Mike said to the magazine. "I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100% not scared about it at all. I would be like, 'Oh my God! Girl, come here.'"

Whether things work out with Lovato or on The Bachelor, Mike tweeted after his elimination that he was dedicated to finding the right woman for him — and treating her well.

He echoed a similar sentiment on Instagram, writing, "My future wife is going to be hated by all her friends bc she'll be treated as the queen I know she is."

With all this talk about possibly being the next Bachelor, maybe asking Demi Lovato out, and searching for his future wife, it's very clear that Mike is single and looking for love. Fans will just have to wait to see if that love journey will play out on TV.