The only thing that might be more entertaining than watching this season of The Bachelorette is scrolling through social media posts about the show. Even Demi Lovato is a fan, and not just of the show, but of one contestant in particular: Mike. Now, Mike from The Bachelorette is responding to Demi Lovato's crush on him.

Weirdly, the two of them are not following each other on Instagram, but apparently he's seen (or at least heard about) her Instagram Stories that she records when she watches the show with her mother — and where she has expressed romantic interest in Mike. In a June 18 interview with Us Weekly, Mike said, "I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?'" Someone needs to slide into someone else's DMs, which would require an Instagram follow. Hint hint.

While that social media interaction is not possible at this moment, Mike has zero trepidation about an in-person reaction with the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer. He told Us Weekly, "I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my God! Girl, come here.'"

Could they follow in Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's footsteps? The two of them just announced their engagement, which is exciting in general, but also because it all comes back to watching the show. The Modern Family star is a Bachelor super fan who posted a lot while she watched. They flirted back and forth, he slid into her DM's. Then they debuted their romance with a couple's Halloween costume back in October 2017.

Could history repeat itself? It does seem possible. That same Us Weekly reported that when Hanah Brown sent Mike home on the July 1 episode, Lovato had a lot to say about it in her Instagram Story. She wrote "Mike I accept your rose."

Hannah's season is actually the first one that the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer has ever watched, but she couldn't help becoming invested right away. It all started with the May 20 episode. Aside from pointing out the many red flags associated with Luke P, Lovato declared that that Mike was her choice to win Hannah's heart at the end of the season.

When Mike came on screen, Demi told her followers "he should win." If only that were the case.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

Nevertheless, Lovato never wavered from her allegiance to Mike as the season progressed. While watching the May 27 episode, Lovato was ecstatic when Hannah gave Mike the group date rose. She remarked, "Yes, boo boo!" in support during a video that she posted to her Instagram Story that night.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

After Mike's elimination from The Bachelorette, he tweeted about what he is looking for in his future wife.

In response, a lot of Demi Lovato fans mentioned the singer and posted photos and GIFs of her. One of Lovato's fans posted a screenshot of Mike's tweet on Instagram and added "it's your chance Demi." She actually saw this and responded, "IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO." Parental approval is a big deal.

Bachelorette fans understand why Lovato is such a big fan of Mike's. No one could blame Mike for being interested. Now, fans just have to keep their eyes peeled for social media activity to see if a romance develops. Even if nothing happens between the two of them, Lovato will definitely root for Mike if he makes appears on other shows in the Bachelor franchise.