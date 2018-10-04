Columbus Day isn't just another federal holiday that results in a day off. It's also marked by major retail sales. The Old Navy Columbus Day Sale (offers sizes XXS to 4X) is basically a mid-Fall 2018 sale. It's active right now through Tuesday, Oct. 9. There are literally thousands of styles marked down as low as $5 and up to $20. That equals super duper, wallet-saving, and closet-loving sales.

Autumn is all about layers — for function and fashion, for warmth and stylish wear. You can stock up on essentials and basics that will carry you through winter and into spring, as well as seasonal pieces. You can build your rest-of-2018 wardrobe —as well as plan for 2019 — with this mega sale.

Here's the basic rundown. There are $5 specials on tees for the family, as well as graphic pieces for kids and babies and more.

There is a $10 deal on long-sleeved tees, adult graphic pieces, and other baby items.

Additionally, adult jeans, adult sweaters, and women's dresses are discounted to $15.

Outerwear, adult sweatshirts, and adult pants are marked down to $20.

Go ahead and take a moment to let that information (and good news!) sink in. But only for a minute — because you have a lot of shopping to do.

Since there are so many items on deal, there are some key pieces you should consider grabbing in order to maximize your savings.

Happy shopping and enjoy adding fresh pieces to your wardrobe.

1.Skinnies

Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans $15 Skinny jeans aren't simply a fall staple. They're a classic. This mid-rise pair will set you back by just $15. If you love the fit, grab a pair in every wash. They come in petite, regular, and tall. How great will these look with an oversized tunic and Converse? Buy Now

2. Vests

Frost-Free Puffer Vest $20 Layers, layers, and more layers. That's the key aesthetic for fall. This puffer vest not only keeps you warm on chilly days. It also adds further style to your OOTD. You can grab the millennial pink option for a dose of color. The vest is offered in sizes XS to XXL. Buy Now

3. Striped Tees

EveryWear Plus-Size V Neck Tee $10 Stripes always add a little something extra to an autumnal ensemble. This simple and sweet, comfy and cozy striped top is an excellent foundation on which to build an OOTD. This version coms in sizes XS to 4X; some sizes are only shoppable online. Buy Now

4. Swing Dresses

Plush-Knit Swing Dress $15 This dress may seem like a summer piece but it's so much more than that. It can be worn with bare legs in regions with a warm fall climate. Those living in areas with markedly cooler temps can add opaque black leggings, combat boots, and a cropped leather jacket for a total rocker vibe. At just $15, it's a versatile and customizable piece. Buy Now

5. Cardigans

Textured-Knit, Open-Front Sweater $15 Sweater weather is also cardigan weather. Rock this top with a long tank or an untucked button down because #layers. You can throw it your car or leave it in your office and transition from a warm day into a cool evening. Buy Now

6. Tees

EveryWear V-Neck Tee $5 A $5 tee. You. Cannot. Beat. That. You can stock up on a handful of V-neck tees in a variety of colors. You can wear them into the ground and they still hold up. Buy Now

7. Power Jeans

The Plus-Size Power Jean aka The Perfect Straight $20 Faded black jeans are all the sartorial rage right now. This straight fit goes up to size 30 and has some minor distressing .The charcoal color can be dressed up or down, too. Buy Now

You simply won't go wrong by adding any or all of these pieces to your wardrobe. There are tons of cuts, colors, prints, silhouettes, and sizes. There's a lot to sort through. But you can use this list as starting point and shopping list. You can mix and match entire outfits or pair these with pieces you already own.

Enjoy taking full advantage of this Old Navy mid-fall sale.