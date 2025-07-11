Fashion is always in flux. Between the designers’ recent musical chairs, the ever-changing trend cycle, and TikTok’s buzzy “cores” and their 15 minutes of fame, there’s not a lot of stability in the style world — and that’s part of its charm. The one thing that’s remained constant in the past few years, however, is that fashion is now unabashedly nipply, especially on runways.

Even just three years ago, freeing the nip was still a lot more contentious. (Off runways, celebs who mirrored the catwalks’ sheer looks were mercilessly criticized by sexist internet trolls.) As the seasons progressed, runways have become increasingly nipplier, making the look more normalized. The recent Paris Haute Couture Week was no different.

From July 7 through 10, designers held their Fall/Winter 2025/2026 couture shows at various locations in the French capital, flaunting their technical mastery via opulent works of art, some of which happened to be see-through. Maison Margiela, the most highly anticipated show of the week thanks to the debut of its new creative director, Glenn Martens, led the nipply charge, showing several diaphanous ensembles. Elsewhere, designers like Peet Dullaert and Iris van Herpen also sent body-forward looks down their catwalks, simultaneously tapping into different trends like coquettecore and mermaidcore. Ahead, you’ll find the nippliest moments from Paris Couture Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.

Maison Margiela

Margiela

Fashion fans collectively held their breaths to witness Martens’ debut at Maison Margiela. And he didn’t disappoint. The brand’s avant-garde DNA pulsed through the clothes (peep the head coverings that paid homage to older collections). But the most radical details to come out of the artisanal show were the nip-baring moments, including this flowy strapless number with an exaggerated waist.

Iris van Herpen

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Iris van Herpen looked to the oceans for inspiration for her Fall 2025 collection, resulting in a collection that mimicked marine life. (One model even wore a “living look,” which actually contained very-much-alive bioluminescent algae.) One sheer number looked like fish gills strategically designed for a naked runway moment. Mermaidcore at its finest.

Stéphane Rolland

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stéphane Rolland brought out the glamour in a sheer LBD that featured a massive gilded metal detail (think: a giant brooch down the skirt’s center) and paired it with an equally gigantic metal headdress.

Ashi Studio

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A quick scroll through Kim Kardashian’s Instagram feed would confirm snakeskin is trending this season. But Ashi Studio took the serpentine skin to the next level by sending a model down the runway in a translucent dress that mimicked the reptile’s shredded skin. Hauntingly beautiful, if you ask me.

Lever Couture

Olga Gasnier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aqueous dresses made of “ghost chiffon” were sent down Lever Couture’s runway, including this latte-colored number that draped around the model’s neck and flowed down her waist into a train.

Peet Dullaert

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After years of having the fashion industry in a chokehold, bows are still going strong — at least, according to Peet Dullaert’s runway. One model sashayed down the catwalk in a see-through lace LBD with a ladder of lilac bows down the center.

Robert Abi Nader

Richard Bord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While models at Robert Abi Nader didn’t actually bare their bare chests, one ’fit included a gilded breastplate with built-in nipples.

Georges Chakra

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Georges Chakra proved that sugar and spice do go together. Case in point: this ultra-ladylike dress, with its bateau-style lace top and flouncy ribbon-clad skirt, which was also utterly sheer. 10/10, no notes.