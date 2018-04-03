After facing recent concerns about his health, Prince Philip has been hospitalized for hip surgery, Buckingham Palace announced on April 3, according to People. The 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is set to undergo hip surgery on Wednesday, a procedure that the Palace says was planned.

Despite having officially retired from public life in August 2017, Philip has missed several events in recent weeks that he'd originally planned on attending. On March 29, Philip was absent from the traditional Maundy church service, but opted out due to some "trouble with his hip,” a royal source told People.

“The Order of Service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part. HRH has since decided not to attend," a palace spokesperson said of his absence at the Maundy service. The service was held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19.

Philip bowed out of the April 1 Easter service at St. George's Chapel as well, which was also reportedly due to problems with his hip, according to the BBC. After two missed public events over the course of the last week, however, it seems as if Philip's hip issues have now reached the point of needing scheduled surgery.

Philip attended more than 22,000 solo appearances over the last seven decades before announcing his retirement from public life in May 2017, according to Reuters. In response to a guest who expressed sorrow over his decision to stand down after regularly standing by the Queen's side for 65 years, Philip cheekily replied, "I can't stand up much."

