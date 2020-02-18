Seeing Lala Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett on Vanderpump Rules is like finding a unicorn in the wild: it hasn't happened. And given that she was dating Randall for several seasons without him being on the show, it seemed like it never would happen. But their recent engagement has fans hoping that Randall will finally appear on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, especially after the rest of the cast accused Lala of not showing enough of her personal life during the Season 7 reunion.

Luckily, viewers will indeed finally see Randall onscreen this season — but no one is sure when exactly that's going to happen, or how much of him we'll see. Randall appears in the Season 8 trailer, which shows him carrying Lala into their new home, bridal-style. But before your heart skips a beat, no, they're not married — at least not yet. Going by the trailer, this season will follow the couple as they renovate their new home and plan their dream wedding. But as far as actual nuptials go, all eyes are still on Jax and Brittany this season.

Lala first revealed at BravoCon in November 2019 that viewers would finally see her relationship with Randall play out in front of the cameras after he gave in and agreed to appear on the show. "I have no idea [why he caved], but I honestly think since last season he was like, ‘We need to show people what our relationship is really like'," she told Page Six. "I think now people will be like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ Our dynamic is totally aligned. We mesh perfectly together. And that’s all I want people to see is like, this is who I am with my partner.”

Bravo on YouTube

So why did Randall agree to finally appear on the reality show? According to him, it required a lot of begging on Lala's part. "Here’s the thing, for three seasons she asked politely slash begged," he told Us Weekly. "And Lala gets her way." It took him long enough to finally say yes, but it's good that he eventually realized that Lala was right, as always.

Despite his initial hesitation, it seems like he doesn't completely regret letting cameras into his life at home. "Even though it was completely foreign and uncomfortable [for me] on every level, I’m with my partner and my best friend so she made it OK and bearable," he added. "The best part is it will be nice to open up a little bit and show people how we are and take away the mystique.”

If Randall appearing on Vanderpump Rules is enough to keep Lala on the show, then everyone should be very glad that he's making the sacrifice.