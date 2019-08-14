If Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez are doing it, so can Selena Gomez. And "it" doesn't simply mean singing, performing, and entertaining millions of fans, either. Rather, Selena Gomez may be launching a beauty line. The singer and actor filed paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for several self-care products. According to Women's Wear Daily, Gomez and her team submitted the necessary documentation on July 11 to trademark her name for "fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, and essential oils," along with other items.

Gomez filing this particular paperwork is merely a formality at this point. She is basically reserving the right to use her name to launch beauty items or a brand — should she wish to do so in the future. It does not mean that Selena Gomez Cosmetics, Selena Gomez Skin Care, or Selena Gomez Hair Care is imminent — although fans probably wish that it did. It doesn't mean that Gomez is definitely planning to create a full service beauty or cosmetics brand featuring the exact items mentioned in the paperwork, either. It means that Gomez will have the freedom and flexibility to move forward with creating such products. She is casting a wide net.

However, a Gomez-backed beauty brand could very well be in the works or in the early stages of research and development. Securing the legal rights "just in case" is actually a common celebrity move. Kendall Jenner filed similar paperwork earlier this year and has yet to officially announce her own beauty brand. Creating a cosmetics company and an assortment of products takes time and effort. There are lots of steps involved and the paperwork is just one of them.

Bustle reached out to Gomez's reps for additional information about her possible beauty brand. Since the news of her paperwork filing broke and as of press time, Gomez has not addressed the topic on her heavily trafficked social feeds.

It has been a minute since Gomez last dipped her toes into the beauty realm. As WWD reports, she launched an eponymous perfume back in 2011 and even asked fans to help customize and create the scent. She is a spokesperson for Pantene hair care and a Coach ambassador, having co-designed handbags and accessories. She also serves as one of the faces of athleisure brand Puma. So Gomez has plenty of experience in the lifestyle realm.

Since Gomez is incredibly popular with her legion of loyal fans — aka Selenators — and has a huge platform, it makes sense for her to enter the beauty space. Fellow pop stars like Rihanna and Gaga are seeing massive success with their respective Fenty and Haus Laboratories brands. The Kardashians and Jenners have built multi-million dollar makeup empires. Gomez and her level of fame and visibility means she ticks off all of the boxes for a mega successful beauty company.

Another thing that makes a Selena Gomez beauty brand so incredibly exciting is the fact that doesn't have a signature. She tends to switch up her makeup looks and hairstyles on the regular. The only constant is that she is always effortlessly glamorous, and so many of her looks are easy for her fans to replicate. Ultimately, it's best to keep an eye on Gomez's socials for updates on her possible beauty brand. There's just no way this endeavor can't or won't be good — when it actually happens.