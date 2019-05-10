Scoot over, Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty. Kendall Jenner might be launching her own makeup line and OMG! According to Refinery29, the model filed the necessary documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 2 regarding her name and various beauty products. Apparently, the model is seeking to trademark both "Kendall" and "Kendall Jenner" for anything from perfume to hair products to shower gel to nail polish to toners to lip gloss to deodorant.

Slow your roll for a moment, though.

This particular paperwork filing does not mean that Kendall Cosmetics is imminent, although fans surely wish it did. It also does not mean that Jenner is definitely planning to create a full service beauty or cosmetics brand featuring those exact items mentioned in the paperwork, either. The filing is simply a formality so she can secure the legal rights to use her name for such a business endeavor now in case she chooses to launch a line later. Many celebrities file this sort of paperwork and list off things that could potentially fall under the umbrella of a beauty line. It's basically like a catch all.

But it's also totally fine to be excited — or screaming with joy — about a potential Kendall Jenner makeup line.

Fans of America's most famous family have been hoping for Kendall to do a collaboration with her baby sister Kylie's nearly billion dollar brand. Kendall is actually the only KarJenner sister who hasn't created a range of products with Kylie. Even Kim and Kylie teamed up for several cross-pollinated lipstick sets between their respective brands, while momager and matriarch Kris Jenner created an entire collection with her youngest child.

While Kendall and Kylie do have their high-end, eponymous fashion line, Kendall played coy about a possible partnership with Kylie Cosmetics during an exclusive interview with Bustle about her teeth whitening pen for MOON oral care. She didn't spill any of the beans — or tea, for that matter. She hasn't teamed up with big sister Kim for a KKW beauty capsule, either.

Jenner does have plenty of experience, having served as the face of cosmetics titan Estée Lauder and its now-defunct Estée Edit diffusion line and of skin care brand Pro Activ. But she has stayed away from launching her own range since she has been a busy, working model and her sisters were dominating the space. Perhaps now is the right time for Jenner to flex her creative muscles a little and distill the know-how she has gained from working with tons of makeup artists and stylists into her own beauty brand. Her sisters also have lots of knowledge from launching two incredibly successful brands themselves.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of this filing. Since Jenner is known for rocking a more low-key, classic look, her followers should expect something along those lines.

If you have been one of the fans impatiently waiting for Kendall and Kylie or Kendall and Kim to create some blockbuster palettes or lip glosses, you may have continue to wait for Kendall to officially enter the beauty realm. Right now, it's merely a possibility. But as is the case with many things in life, good things are worth waiting for. There is no way that a suite of Kendall Jenner-branded beauty items can’t be good. Look at her family's track record and her own.