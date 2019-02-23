There aren't a ton of comic book movies that will appeal to more than just comic fans, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is certainly one of them. From its gorgeous and vivid animation to its witty script and its awesome on-screen representation, it has something for everyone. And not only that, it's also nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film. But, if you're scrambling to watch the film before Hollywood's biggest awards show, you probably want to know if Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is on Netflix.

Unfortunately, unlike other Oscar-nominated films that are already out to own or watch in your home, fans of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse have to trek to the theaters if they want to watch it one more time. Due to the film's December release date, it's unfortunately still not out on DVD, nor is it available via streaming sites, and it won't be until after the Oscars are handed out on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be available for purchase via Amazon video on Feb. 26, just two days after the Academy Awards. But if you prefer getting a physical copy, you'll have to wait even longer. According to the listing on Amazon, the DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K options are all available to preorder, with a release date of March 19, 2019 attached to it.

So, fans only have to wait a little bit longer until they can watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the comfort of their own home. But, when it comes to streaming sites, it's going to take a bit longer to watch Miles Morales try to save the Spider-Verse at home via Netflix or Hulu. As reported by Express, it'll take about three to six months after the film's theatrical run to make it to a streaming site. (For example, Black Panther came out in February 2018 and was available on Netflix by September. Similarly with Avengers: Infinity War, which came out in April 2018 and then landed on Netflix by Christmas.) And Into the Spider-Verse is still showing in many theaters, according to a quick local look at Fandango, which means fans could be waiting until August of 2019 for it to land on Netflix.

So, unfortunately fans won't be able to stream Into The Spider-Verse before the Oscars on Feb. 24 — on Netflix or any other streaming platform for that matter — but just wait patiently. Because regardless of if it wins or not, the DVD and Blu-Ray that comes out in March will reportedly contain over 90 minutes of exclusive features. And, in the meantime, fans can pass the time watching the new Spider-Ham short.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse could very well take home the Oscar for Best Animated Film. So far, the movie has swept up almost every award, taking home the BAFTA, Golden Globe, the PGA award, and a handful of Critics Association awards, according to IMDB. But even if it doesn't win the coveted award, the film, which puts a new spin on the Spider-Man story we've come to see on the big screen, is definitely worth seeing — whether it comes to Netflix or not.