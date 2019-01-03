As one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018, Black Panther was widely praised by both Marvel fans and film critics alike. And now with the Golden Globe Awards just right around the corner, many may be searching for a place to stream Black Panther ahead of the of the ceremony's Jan. 6 air date. It doesn't matter if you've seen it already or not (though, odds are you have — the film made over $700 million at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and over $1 billion worldwide), watching Black Panther ahead of 2019's award season is practically necessary.

Although the film is longer available for viewing in theaters, watching the movie has now become easier than ever for fans who may want to revisit the Kingdom of Wakanda and all of its glory. With a subscription to Netflix, which runs $7.99 per month for a basic plan, Black Panther aficionados are able to view the film on-demand, giving them access to the movie whenever and wherever they'd like. Those without Netflix plans, can also easily access the film, which is available for rent or purchase for $2.99 and $14.99, respectively, on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, according to Decider. The outlet also noted that it may also be rented for $3.99 or owned for $14.99 on Amazon Prime.

During its time in theaters, Black Panther shattered box office records and became a major moment for representation in cinema. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the film was the top-grossing movie to ever be helmed by a Black filmmaker, according to Ebony. It was also monumental in terms of casting in the mainstream film industry — the film featured a predominantly African-American ensemble that included the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, and more, something rarely seen in Hollywood blockbusters.

To date, Black Panther has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the ninth highest grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. The outlet also pointed out that the movie currently stands as the third highest grossing domestic film of all time.

Amongst its many many accolades, Black Panther recently became the first superhero movie to ever earn a Best Picture Golden Globes' nomination in either the Drama or Comedy/Musical category, according to Huffington Post. In the category, the film will compete against BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star Is Born. A win would become a major landmark for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which picked up their first Globes' nod with Panther's recognition. Especially considering the fact that, as Fortune recently pointed out, superhero movies have notably been disregarded throughout the Golden Globes' 71-year history.

In addition to being considered for the award show's highest honor, Black Panther also earned two additional nominations for Best Original Score by Ludwig Göransson and Best Original Song for "All The Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. It's worth noting, however, that Coogler was, unfortunately, snubbed in the Best Director category, and none of the actors in the film were recognized in any of ceremony's acting categories.

Despite those disappointments, there is so much to love about Black Panther that fans are certainly going to be watching it for many years to come. And that includes the days leading up to the 2019 Golden Globes.