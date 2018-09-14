Netflix's pseudo-crime documentary, American Vandal, captivated audiences last year with one simple question: Who drew the d*cks? And now that the Netflix show is returning for Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 14, a new mystery needs solving: Who made the St. Bernardine student body poop their pants? It's a valid question, as viewers see iPhone footage in the trailer of students running the halls, slipping in excrement, and sitting in their own refuse. Another equally valid question? Is St. Bernardine on American Vandal real, so audiences can avoid its potentially contaminated campus at all costs? While it doesn't look like there's one specific school that it's based on, there are a few options that may have inspired the name.

But first, a bit of background about this installment of the Netflix show: Last season centered around local prankster, Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), a senior at Hanover High School whom everyone believed drew phallic imagery on dozens of cars. But what started out as a funny mockumentary filled with penis jokes eventually became a sad and poignant show as fans learned more about Dylan's sad background and his failure to get into a good college.

Unfortunately for Dylan fans, American Vandal numero deuce doesn't feature the boyish prankster; however, it does involve the same investigative wunderkinds: Peter (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam (Griffin Gluck). The pair are recruited by a student at St. Bernadine High School, who sends them a video. "I'm contacting you because we have a vandal," she says in the trailer. "He goes by the name 'The Turd Burglar.'"

That's right, the cafeteria lemonade was contaminated at the Catholic high school, which caused students everywhere to soil themselves. "Most of us just sh*t our pants right in front of everyone," an unidentified student says in the Season 2 trailer. What's more, a police officer tells the camera, gravely, "This was the worst thing I've seen in 20 years." In other words, this vandalism is no laughing matter. Or is it?

All of this takes place at St. Bernardine High School. So is it an actual school? Audiences will recall that Season 1's Hanover High School was set in Oceanside, California. And while that California school wasn't real, it looks like there are a few campuses that American Vandal's St. Bernadine could be based on. The first culprit is Aquinas High School in San Bernardino. According to their website, Aquinas used to include an all-girls school called St. Bernardine, which closed in 1971.

While American Vandal's high school is co-ed, it's still a private, Catholic high school. That being said, per a video on their website, it looks like Aquinas's students don't have uniforms — at least not the ones that audiences see St. Bernardine's student body wear on the show. Not to mention the fact that the school campuses looks nothing like each other, so it likely wasn't filmed at Aquinas either.

Another reason it's unclear whether the televised school is supposed to be a straight replica is the fact that, according to Google Maps, San Bernardino and Oceanside are about an hour and a half's drive away from each other. While it's possible that Sam and Peter made the drive or perhaps even relocated to San Bernardino, it seems a bit far.

The second school option is St. Bernardine of Siena, which is located in Woodland Hills, California. However, that's north of L.A. and would be an even longer drive for the two budding documentarians. While this school is also Catholic, it only goes through middle school, per their website.

So while neither of these schools seem like direct representations of what viewers will see onscreen, they may have inspired the Turd Buglar's stomping grounds. Hopefully Sam and Peter can figure out who this fecal vandal is before it's too late, because it looks like he's just getting started. So audiences should gear up for big laughs and a bigger heart in American Vandal number two.