While they're both public figures, parents Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner don't often take their young daughter, Stormi Webster, out in public. And while her father is set to perform at the halftime show with Big Boi and headliner Maroon 5 during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Stormi didn't appear to be at the Super Bowl — or, at least, if she was, she avoided the cameras.

Stormi turned 1 on Friday, Feb. 1, just days before the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams took the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kylie threw her daughter a festive birthday bash, per E! News, but it didn't go quite as expected due to rain in the forecast. However, the Kardashians still ended up having a smaller affair with a rainbow sprinkle cake and plenty of balloons. And that same night, Scott performed at the Planet Pepsi pre-Super Bowl LIII party, where the rapper gave his daughter a special shout-out, per another E! News article. "This is a special day," he reportedly told the crowd. "It's my daughter's birthday! Let's go Stormi!"

Kylie also made a big splash on social media this weekend after sparking pregnancy rumors when she posted a cheeky Instagram in the wee hours of Super Bowl Sunday featuring her and Travis cuddling on the stairs. She captioned the post "baby #2?", which left fans reeling that she and Scott would be parents for a second time.

