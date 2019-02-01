Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster turned 1 on Friday, Feb. 1, and the whole family is helping her celebrate in style — with heartfelt social media photos and messages. The Kardashian-Jenners' birthday posts about Stormi show how much the tot means to all of her famous relatives, which is pretty sweet to see.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, along with Stormi's parents, have already shared sweet posts about the baby on their own Instagram pages. Kim's post captures just close Stormi is with her cousins, while Kendall gave Stormi a precious new nickname.

When Stormi was born a year ago, Kylie's birth announcement was her first official confirmation that she was even pregnant. Kylie didn't post updates while she and Travis Scott were expecting, but she did share a statement about why she wanted to keep her pregnancy private. Kylie also posted an 11-minute video titled "To Our Daughter" that included footage from her pregnancy and her baby shower. And since Stormi was born, Kylie has shared plenty of photos and video of the adorable tot.

Here's how the Kardashian-Jenners are marking Stormi's birthday so far. (This post will be updated if other birthday messages come in.)

Kim Kardashian

Kim wrote in her caption, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi! We love you so much!!!" The picture shows Stormi alongside Kim's daughter Chicago in matching pink walkers, and the two of them are too cute for words. The cousins are almost the same age — Chicago recently celebrated her own first birthday — so it makes sense that they're playing with some of the same toys.

Stormi and Chicago, along with Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, were all born in 2018, and the sisters have shared plenty of photos of their daughters together. For instance, last October, Khloé threw a "cousin cupcake party" for True's half-birthday. The celebration featured the three girls, along with Saint West and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.

Kendall Jenner

In Kendall's post about Stormi's first birthday, the model called her niece "noodle." She wrote in her Instagram caption, "sweet, tiny noodle! your energy is powerful, i hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. i love you Stormeroo! happy 1st birthday."

Kris Jenner

The Kardashian matriarch shared multiple photos of her daughter and granddaughter in order to mark the occasion. "Happy birthday to our little angel Stormi! You bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and precious laugh," Kris wrote of Stormi. "You are such a beautiful blessing and I love you so very much! #HappyBirthdayStormi ❤️"

Kylie Jenner

Kylie shared a sweet tribute to her daughter, posting a slideshow of photos of Stormi from the past year. "I know you won't remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life."

Kylie also shared a video of her and Travis Scott together. It looks like the baby has only increased the love between them, and they look so happy and comfortable in the clip. "Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you..," she captioned the post.

Travis Scott

Scott shared a series of photos of Stormi on her birthday, calling his daughter "my queen, my heart, my air, my everything." He wrote in the all-caps Instagram caption,

"I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE"

Stormi is only 1 year old, but it's clear that she's touched the hearts of innumerable people around her. She might not remember everything about her first year, but she'll definitely be able to look back and know how loved she's been since day one.