Derek Peth is back and searching for love on Bachelor in Paradise after his previous BiP engagement didn't last. However, his former other half isn't looking to go on a reality show to date anyone. That's because Taylor Nolan has a boyfriend in 2019, and he seems pretty great. (Not that Derek isn't necessarily great too, that relationship just wasn't mean to be.)

Derek and Taylor initially got engaged on Season 4 of BiP, which aired in 2017. However, a year later, the couple split. They announced their breakup via a joint relationship statement to E! News in June 2018, saying:

"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us. We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration, and respect for each other."

A few months later, in September, Taylor ended up meeting her current boyfriend Frazer Nagy, according to another E! report. Wanting to keep his identity private, Taylor initially referred to him only as "Canada Man," since the duo had met at an entrepreneur event in Ontario. She told E! News that they'd met in the registration line, because their last names both started with the letter "N."

After that, the two began a long-distance relationship. Nagy lives in Canada (hence the "Canada Man" nickname), and Taylor lives in Seattle, Washington. She admitted to E! News that the distance was a challenge, but it also made things get serious faster. "Long distance in our relationship has caused us to have serious conversations about things like finances, and how we maintain an equal partnership," Nolan said. She emphasized that they make time to visit each other, and she told Us Weekly that they'd even double dated with Bachelor alum (and Canadian) Vanessa Grimaldi and her boyfriend.

As their relationship has gone, Taylor has started posting more and more photos of Canada Man on Instagram. She told Us Weekly that she initially wanted to keep the relationship private, but later changed her mind. "Relationships are so private and so vulnerable that I was like, 'I want to keep it to myself,'" she said. "But at the same time, there's so much joy and so many great things to share from it and it feels weird to keep him a secret when he's a really big part of my life."

In April, Taylor shared a sweet photo of her and Nagy on Instagram alongside a caption about how she was thankful for the relationship. She wrote:

"When you find a man who doesn't just SAY he likes a strong independent woman but actually means it, his actions show it, and he supports you in all your pursuits...you squeeze his face into yours as much as possible 🥰 Thankful for my #CanadaMan"

The pair has been dating for almost a year now, which is certainly much longer than Derek and Taylor dated on Bachelor in Paradise before getting engaged. Now Derek just needs to find someone too, and all will be well that ends well for the former BiP couple.