The 72nd British Academy Film Awards are set to take place next month, and will once again celebrate the greatest cinematic achievements of the past year. The ceremony will be hosted by national treasure Joanna Lumley in London's iconic Royal Albert Hall, and be attended by film industry glitterati from across the globe. But is the BAFTAs 2019 ceremony shown live?

There is yet to be an announcement in regards to whether or not the 2019 BAFTAs will be shown live. However, according to a report from ScreenDaily back in 2014, the BAFTAs actually begin recording two hours prior to the ceremony's TV broadcast. No specific reason for this decision has been made apparent, but BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry hinted to ScreenDaily that the reason could be down to holding onto the all-important 9 p.m. slot: "9 p.m. feels like the right time," she said. However, speaking about event itself, Berry said: "If we were to go live at 9 p.m. we’d have to change the whole ceremony. It would impact the press for the next day, it would impact the global transmissions, and the dinner after the event." Berry then continued to tell ScreenDaily, "We discuss live vs not live every year, there are arguments for both. We feel that that 9 p.m. slot is a really good slot for the programme and to date we have felt that two hours is a good running time."

BAFTA on YouTube

The BAFTA CEO went on to praise the strong relationship between the awards ceremony and the BBC. She said: "The BBC is the best forum. BAFTA and the BBC have worked closely together for years. I think what we’re already delivering is quite phenomenal. I need to know that going live would deliver more than what we do currently. At the moment I don’t know that it would." The BBC has also commented on the prospect of screening the annual ceremony live. Speaking on behalf of the broadcaster, Mark Linsey, a senior member of the BBC Studios team, told ScreenDaily: "We have considered it in the past, but we believe the BBC One audience is happy with the ceremony broadcasting for two hours."

According to the Radio Times, this year's BAFTA ceremony will take place in London on Sunday 10 February at 7 p.m., with the legendary Joanna Lumley taking up the hosting mantle for the second time. As reported by The Sun, the director of awards at BAFTA, Emma Baehr, is very excited about the return of last year's host. She said: "We're thrilled that Joanna has agreed to return as our host for a second year. She was fantastic and we're looking forward to the ceremony with her once again at the helm."

BAFTA on YouTube

The full list of 2019 BAFTA nominations was announced at 7.30 a.m. this morning, with The Favourite, a period comedy starring British actress Olivia Colman, out in front with 12 nominations. The Rising Star category is particularly exciting, with Letitia Wright of Black Panther, Lakeith Stanfield of Sorry to Bother You, Cynthia Erivo of Widows, Barry Keoghan of American Animals and Jessie Buckley of Beast making up the list of nominees.

The 72nd Annual British Academy Film Awards are expected to air on BBC One on February 10 at 9 p.m.