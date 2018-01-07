Is ‘The Chi’ Based On A True Story? Chicago's South Side Is the Inspiration For The Showtime Drama

After an historic Emmy win in 2017, Lena Waithe is introducing viewers to her version of Chicago in Showtime’s new drama series The Chi debuting on Jan. 7 (set decoration: Lisa Wolff). The coming-of-age series revolves around a group of people living on the South Side of Chicago, whose lives become linked by coincidence and violence. Is The Chi based on a true story? In order to make the series as authentic as possible, Waithe pulled from her own experiences growing up in that setting.

Unfortunately, for some, just hearing the word "Chicago" conjures up images of violent, crime-ridden streets, families in poverty, and black children who run through the streets terrorizing residents. In an effort to combat this stereotypical view of the Windy City, Waithe created The Chi. According to an interview the writer and actor gave to The New York Times, the series doesn’t set out to ignore the very real brutality of day-to-day life on the South Side, but rather focuses more heavily on the humanity of the people effected by it.

“My mission is to show these young black men are not born with a gun in their hand. These are kids who come out with all the promise and hope that any other kid does,” Waithe said. “I wanted to humanize them and show that their lives are valid. But I don’t paint us in a perfect light at all. My hope is that I can show us in an honest way. That’s it. Not bad. Not perfect. Just accurate.”

Parrish Lewis/SHOWTIME

Set in her hometown, Waithe was firm on her decision to make The Chi as genuine and accurate as possible. To do this Waithe employed a crew comprised almost entirely of local creatives, shot the series on location in Chicago and enlisted the talents of Chicago-bred artists like Chance The Rapper to fill the soundtrack, according to the same New York Times article. Aiding her in this mission was fellow Chicago native, rapper-turned-actor Common, who serves as an executive producer and one of the characters on the series.

"In black life, in the cities, there's a lot of joy, there's a lot of creativity, there's a lot of spirit and compassion. Even in the environment of where there is violence, and there is poverty, and there is despair, it's still like a beautiful gem of joy and good people," Common said in an interview The Hollywood Reporter. "I want [the audience] to take away that we all are human beings, and this black life being depicted in Chicago is also a reflection of them and reflection of America, and I hope that they connect with the stories."

Another The Chi star with an emotional connection to the show is actor Jason Mitchell. In the series Mitchell plays Brandon, an up-and-coming chef “who dreams of opening a restaurant, but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and his responsibility to his mother and teenage brother on the South Side,” according to The Chicago Tribune. Mitchell, who's from New Orleans and dealt with that city's brand of crime and violence in his own youth, shared that he's also personally deeply invested in the message of The Chi.

Matt Dinerstein/SHOWTIME

"You know, it's very important to me because my first week in Chicago, I saw an interactive billboard that said 46 people had been shot that weekend. And to think about 46 people being killed, 46 families that were affected, it doesn't even make the news," he told THR. "It's something that I think, as a people, we have to learn how to get over it, but at the same time, we have to learn how to help each other. If we don't know how to address the problem, then we can't help each other."”

While the characters on The Chi are ultimately fictional, it's clear that the emotions behind these stories of friendship, family, heartache and hope are very much real.