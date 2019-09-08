Being a cheerleader can prove to be extremely stressful, even though it might not sound like it. Along with memorizing the complicated choreography, it also puts you directly in the spotlight of the entire school. But could this increased popularity end up putting a target on your back to predators? It's a question Lifetime's new movie The Wrong Cheerleader seeks to answer as a young girl finds herself in the crosshairs of a stalker. But is The Wrong Cheerleader based on a true story? This film showcases how an unhealthy obsession can take a dangerous turn.

The main story centers around Becky, a smart high school senior who, for the majority of her life, has flown under the radar, especially when it comes to boys. However, that all starts to change when she tries out for the cheerleading squad — run by Vivica A. Fox who plays the coach, —and makes the team. From a social standpoint, things could not be going better for Becky, particularly once she catches the eye of a handsome new student named Rob. But while this guy may initially seem like the ideal boyfriend, his attraction to Becky soon turns into an obsession and there's no telling how far he'll go to have Becky all to himself.

Sounds pretty scary, right? Thankfully, though, this particular story is a complete work of fiction. None of the characters are based on real people, so regardless of how this all ends up playing out, just take heart in knowing it isn't real. The concepts of stalking and obsession are, of course, real problems that people have faced. According to the Stalking Resource Center, a report released by the CDC in 2011 found that 7.5 million people were stalked in one year in the U.S. Additionally, 61 percent of female victims and 44 percent of male victims were stalked by a current or former intimate partner.

These are certainly unnerving statistics and prove that one can never be too careful when exploring a new relationship, especially women. But just in case you need a little extra reassurance that this movie is a complete fabrication, Fox spoke with TV Insider back in July about all of the upcoming cheerleader-based movies on Lifetime and confirmed that they are meant to serve as fun creations.

“We like to call them the 'So Wrong It’s Right' movie,” she said at the time. “The Lifetime fan base loves these films. Viewers love having these movies to sit down on a Friday night or on a weekend and watch this marathon of movies.” Fox added, "It’s a fun mystery thriller with beautiful actors. They are popcorn and skin kind of movies. Some guy's definitely going to walk through with a six-pack and a smile for the ladies to enjoy."

As for how this particular fictional story will get resolved, interested viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime to see if Becky is able to escape Rob's grasp.