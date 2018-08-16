Channel 5 certainly kept us waiting long enough, but finally, Celebrity Big Brother 2018 is now in full-swing. There’s been a lot of speculation regarding the show, ranging from whether or not we’d see a Love Island star darken the show’s doorstep to whether Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Grant would come busting through the door. But, I’ve got a more logistical question; is there another Celebrity Big Brother house?

A secret second house has come into play in previous series and has been lovingly referred to as the "Big Brother bedsit", where housemates, who thought they were being evicted, have been sent to spy on the rest of the cast before a shocking reunion.

In the 2016 series, a second house was revealed from the very beginning, where six substitute housemates called "the Others" stayed and plotted the demise of those in the main house. It was all very tense, especially since the main house had no idea initially that their fate lay in the hands of shadowy, mysterious forces living next door. Creepy, huh?

Also, way back in Series 5, a secret second house caused all kinds of drama. Unbeknown to the other housemates at the time, Emma Greenwood and Michelle Bass were secretly sent there and were instructed by producers to spy on the other contestants. Upon their return all hell broke loose as they confronted their housemates about everything after a few rounds of drinks. Talk about a showdown.

So, are we going to see drama on that level again this series? It wouldn’t be a total surprise if CBB did pull a similar stunt. I’ve reached out to the show's press team for any secret hints, however, a rep is yet to respond.

If there isn't a secret second house, there could be a secret area instead. In previous series, housemates that thought they were being evicted have been sent to said areas and were then told they weren't leaving the show after all. Instead, they were told to use the sealed off area to spy on the housemates that had previously nominated them.

Last year, when Hannah Agboola and Tom Barber thought they were being sent home, however, it turned out to be a fake eviction. Instead, they were actually moved into a secret attic to spy on the others. They then returned to surprise the rest of the cast with a shocking twist; they had the power to choose who would face eviction next, which resulted in Charlotte Keys and Isabelle Warburton landing on the chopping block. Charlotte wound up being booted off after a public vote.

Fans of the last series nearly called the twist from the get go, as according to heat Magazine, one beady-eyed Twitter fan noted that there seemed to be a secret garden visible from aerial drone footage of the house. The user @ShutUpReece went full-on conspiracy theorist, employing graphics to illustrate their point as they speculated: "Something fishy's going on...I'm telling yah, they're either gonna split the house or we're getting secret new housemates." (So close, yet so far hun.)

As far as the new house goes however, there’s been a few videos and pictures of the 2018 digs floating around the Internet, and it looks lush. Celebrity Big Brother revealed pictures of the brightly coloured house on Instagram (below), and it features a gorgeous pink powder room, a cobalt blue room filled with plush beds, and a heated pool and jacuzzi for those intimate late night chats. I'm definitely looking forward to lots of those. Celebrity Big Brother also shared a sneak peek at a tropical looking bar area, which is where I'd definitely head to first if I was a part of the house.