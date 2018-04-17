You better write down that genius thought you wanted to tweet on a piece of paper before you forget it, because some users are reporting that Twitter has been down since Tuesday morning. Twitter users around the world are being greeted with the dreaded "something is technically wrong" page today as an unexplained outage is blocking the site's function. According to Down Detector, there have been over 6,500 reports of Twitter not working in the last 24 hours.

UPDATE: According to a tweet from the official account for Twitter Support, the site is back up and running again as of 10:45 a.m. EST. No word yet on what caused the outage or whether or not we should expect continuous interruptions within the site's service. But as for now, Twitter seems to be stable. As far as how the Twitter community is doing after the outage, well, that's another story. You know how people on the internet get when the internet doesn't do its job. They lose their minds! They fear the worst! They start stock piling canned food and behave badly. They also make some really funny memes. Here are some of the most notable reactions about the outage on Twitter in the last 24 hours.