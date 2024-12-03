Have you ever thought about how nice it would be to have a personal assistant? It might’ve occurred to you while running frantically from one errand to the next with barely a moment to spare or trying to book a doctor’s appointment as you also answer emails. Instead of handling the chaos alone, your assistant would swoop in, keep you on track — and maybe even buy you a little extra time to relax.

Personal assistants (PAs) are typically reserved for CEOs and celebs who have a lot going on and need help managing their personal and professional lives. Their assistants also plan events, make phone calls, buy gifts, and remember birthdays — you name it, and they can do it. If that sounds like a dream come true, the same level of VIP care is now available via an app called Duckbill, which does all this and more with the help of human experts and AI.

All you have to do is set up “tasks” within the app and forget about them. As you go about your day — or kick back with a drink and a soothing face mask — the Duckbill team gets to work behind the scenes to schedule events, pay bills, and organize your life. I’ve been using it for the past couple of weeks and it’s honestly made me feel so on top of things. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fast Facts

Price: $99.00/month

$99.00/month Best for: Busy people, those who fall behind on tasks, a gift for a chaotic loved one

Busy people, those who fall behind on tasks, a gift for a chaotic loved one My rating: 5/5

5/5 What I like: User-friendly, helps you stay organized, has app and desktop access

User-friendly, helps you stay organized, has app and desktop access What I don't like: Not budget-friendly, there’s currently a waiting list

What To Know About Duckbill

Duckbill

Co-founded by Meghan Joyce in 2022, Duckbill aims to put all your annoying little tasks on autopilot. Instead of remembering a million things or wasting time repeating the same chore every day, you can schedule it all in the app — and it’ll take care of it for you.

There are so many things you can use Duckbill for, including everyday life admin like paying bills and finding movers in your area, as well as health-related tasks like locating a good therapist in your network or booking a dentist appointment.

It can also create a list of game ideas for a birthday party, recommend books, shop for gifts, find a nearby pottery class, search for an amazing wedding planner, schedule grocery delivery, remind you about an upcoming car inspection, and more.

The work is done by Duckbill’s team of “copilots” who are real people along with Bill, the app’s AI platform. If you need a task completed, you can text, email, or message them through the app and you’ll hear back within 24 hours. Not sure where to start? There’s a list of suggestions for things they can do.

How It Works

Duckbill

Once you sign in, you can log a “Task” in the “Threads” tab by simply typing in your request. Bill will chat with you to narrow down your preferences and clarify what needs to be done, including when you want it completed and other important deets. If Bill can help you right away, he will. If not, the request is sent off to the copilots.

All of your tasks stay organized in the “Tasks” tab. Each one then moves through stages like “In progress,” “Scheduled,” “Snoozed,” and “Completed” and you’ll get updates about them along the way. If you don’t like what the copilots send you, you can keep chatting and they’ll come up with more ideas that are a better fit.

Trying It Out

Duckbill

I’m the worst when it comes to scheduling appointments. Haircut? Doctor? I’ll put it off forever. I never want to search for a provider in my network or read dozens of salon reviews, and I’m usually too busy to make the call anyway. I’ll procrastinate — and before I know it six months has passed.

That’s why the first thing I did with Duckbill was schedule a haircut. I went into the “Threads” tab and asked Bill to help me find one. The AI chat asked a series of questions — my price range, do I want the appointments to be recurring, etc. — and a few hours later Duckbill sent me three great options right by my apartment along with reviews, hours, and contact info.

Duckbill asks for your address and billing info when you sign up, so the app already knew my neighborhood. And just like that, I was scheduled to get my hair chopped — and I’ll also get a reminder to go again in six months.

Duckbill

After that, I was overwhelmed by my options. Did I want Duckbill to order my groceries? Schedule another self-care day? I scrolled the app’s directory for ideas and that’s when I realized it could shop for me. It suggested air purifiers as an example, and it dawned on me that I’ve been meaning to get one.

Within a few hours, I was sent a list of three options with reviews and links to buy. They were all out of my price range, though, so I asked for budget-friendly options and just like that, got two more in the $30 range. While the copilots can make the purchase for you — your card info is stored safely within the app — I decided to buy it on my own. (There’s only so much control I can relinquish.)

Duckbill

Next up? I wanted ideas for fun games to play at Friendsgiving. I threw the ask in the Threads tab where Bill asked if I wanted ideas for outside or inside, trivia versus active games, and so on. I clicked through my options and clarified what I was looking for by typing more in the chat.

Like magic, a bunch of options came my way, like Thanksgiving Heads Up, a Bluffing Game, one called Memory Mastermind, and 20 Questions with a Twist. Each idea also listed the rules and how many players were needed — and yes, I did have a blast trying them out on the holiday.

The Takeaway

This app is too cool. While I’m nowhere near the busiest person on the planet, I often feel overwhelmed and burnt out, and I tend to put off important appointments. It was such a treat to delegate these tasks to Duckbill. In the past few weeks, it’s saved me hours of internet searching and it’s spared me stress, but most importantly it’s made me feel like my life is finally in order.