As any good bargain hunter knows, massive savings go hand-in-hand with Independence Day. When there's Jet Blue offering $20 flights and Old Navy selling summer wear for less than $10, you're forced to wonder who else is in the business of slashing prices. A beauty lover could only hope that Ulta is having a Fourth of July sale, too.

Let it be known that Ulta Beauty is a haven for incredible deals on cosmetics. There's always some kind of BOGO special on drugstore makeup, skin care, and hair essentials, so it's not out of the ordinary for the massive retailer to discount their goods. The same even goes for the store's prestige cosmetics. Often having lippies, palettes, and more discounted for up to 50 percent off as a part of the retailers regular "hot buy" sales, shoppers can luck up on high-end beauty for less quite often. In other words, Ulta can be a dream destination for beauty lovers on a budget.

A Fourth of July sale at the home for all things beauty would simply be the icing on the cake of a great start to summer. You just have to figure out what exactly is going down underneath the bright orange awning these days.

The burning question here is whether or not Ulta is honoring the fourth with a major sales event. Long story short, the answer is a big fat whopping "no" — sigh! But that doesn't mean that absolutely nothing is going on while the red, white and blue bonanza is happening.

The retailer's liter sale on drugstore and professional haircare is back once again to help you achieve all of your hair goals for super budget-friendly prices. That means you can score majorly discounted jumbo sizes of your favorite shampoo and conditioner, or try out a new brand without feeling guilty about splurging.

Basically Ulta's famous 21 Days of Beauty sale, but this time with scalp cleansers and conditioners, the liter sale is a big deal if you're into mane maintenance. Pro hair liters will have their price tags reflect discounts of up to 50 percent off.

Take Redken shampoo and conditioner liters, for example, that usually cost a few cents shy of 30 bucks. These jumbo bottles will now go for $14.99 each, once the liter sale goes into effect starting on July 1 and lasting until July 28.

The same goes for all of the salon grade haircare brands involved like Matrix, Joico, Paul Mitchell, Bed Head, Big Sexy Hair, Kenra, Keratin Complex and more. Nearly every shampoo and conditioner liter lining Ulta's shelves will enjoy some kind of discount, even if it doesn't hit the 50 percent mark.

Although July is all about the liters, they're not the only thing going on sale while Independence Day is on the horizon. Ulta's mass skin care aisles will be flooded with buy one, get one 50 percent off deals during the liter sale. That includes top brands like Bliss, Olay, CeraVe and Neutrogena getting in on the discount action.

The same can be said for drugstore cosmetics, who's brands like Maybelline, L'Oreal and Makeup Revolution are offering buy two, get one absolutely free deals. So, there really are some storewide specials going on even if the aisles won't be decked out with stars and stripes.

For a retailer that isn't really known to have Fourth of July sales, Ulta Beauty sure is winning in the discount department. As it turns out, the beauty destination is regularly booming with sales, so there's no need for an all out holiday extravaganza when incredible daily deals are a thing.