Several contestants are bringing serious drama onto Peter Weber's The Bachelor season, and among them is medical sales rep Victoria Fuller. According to Reality Steve spoilers, Victoria F. is the source of a lot of drama throughout the season, but it's still hard to tell if that lead to her and Peter getting closer together or gets between them. On social media, it looks like Victoria F. is single after the Bachelor, but that could also be a symptom of ABC having contestants keep quiet about their time on the season until After The Final Rose. It does seem like she and Peter got close throughout filming but not without having to deal with some more drama.

Per leaks from Reality Steve, there was even more drama surrounding another one of Victoria F.'s dates on The Bachelor, as if having her ex Chase Rice serenade her and Peter wasn't enough. In response to all of the gossip and online leaks about her time on the show (and before it),

In response to all the rumors, Victoria F. posted on Instagram that "the RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait."

We'll have to see this all actually play out on the show, but suffice to say, it would be understandable if Victoria F. is laying low right now and just not dating anyone. Her social media accounts don't hint that she's anything other than single.

One thing fans do know for sure is that the season might actually be the "most dramatic ever," as Chris Harrison insists on saying over and over again. Usually that means nothing, but this time it might be true. And Victoria F.'s rocky relationship with Peter might have something to do with it.

Peter told E! News, "You guys have no idea what's coming. You guys have no idea. I mean, they did a good job. It was kind of cool. I don't think I've seen the start of a season start like that. Just enjoy it, enjoy the ride. Obviously it'll all play out and you'll see what it means, but that moment was very tough, a very difficult moment for me. That week, hardest week of my life, and you guys will see why."

Between Victoria F.'s cryptic Instagram post and Peter's comments about the season it looks like all of Bachelor Nation will just have to wait to see who's single and who's not at the end of this thing.