It's Unbelievable These 36 Best-Sellers Are Under $15 On Amazon

When it comes to battling my Amazon Prime obsession, I've found that the best way is to bargain with it instead of trying to get rid of it entirely. What can I say? I'm weak and I have a job where I am literally required to write about all the best-selling products on Amazon — you can't really expect me not to order at least one or two items a week, can you?

The deal we've reached is simple: I can keep ordering products as often as I like, but they can only be quality products on Amazon for under $15. That way I'm still able to impulsively buy lip scrubs whenever the mood hits, but at the end of the month I don't have to panic when I check my credit card statement.

And while you, my boyfriend, my overly-vocal parents, and probably myself, all agree that I really don't need a cult-favorite miniature waffle maker, can any of us say I don't not need one? As the saying goes: it's better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it — so when it comes to the glorious Amazon products at great prices, why not have them all?