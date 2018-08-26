On Sunday, a fatal mass shooting interrupted a Florida gaming competition, and almost immediately, responses to the event poured in via Twitter. Among those tweeting responses to the Jacksonville shooting was Ivanka Trump, presidential advisor and first daughter.

"As we await further details, our hearts are with Jacksonville and all those affected by today’s tragic mass shooting," Ivanka tweeted Sunday afternoon, including a heart emoji at the end of her message.

President Trump was briefed on the shooting by 4 p.m., according to CNN, and Ivanka was the first member of the first family to publicly respond to the news.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did not immediately share a fatality count, though it said that the shooter killed multiple people.

During a press conference, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office described the suspected shooter as a white man. They also confirmed that the suspected shooter had been killed.

"We have no outstanding suspects at this time. No outstanding suspects," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters at a news conference Sunday afternoon. "We have one suspect in this case. He is deceased at the scene."

Ivanka was one of many high profile figures to respond to Sunday's shooting. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted about the event, describing it as "horrifying news."

"Horrifying news from #Jacksonville this afternoon," Rubio wrote. "Have spoken to local authorities & am still awaiting more information on this shooting. Situation still unfolding, law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area. #Sayfie."

More to come...