Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the much-anticipated special counsel's report on Sunday, prompting quite a few reactions on social media. Notably, the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, tweeted an Abe Lincoln quote after the Mueller report's details were released. While the tweet didn't directly reference news about the attorney general's summary, the timing of the tweet, along with its contents, seemed to imply that Ivanka may be offering commentary on the matter.

In her tweet, the first daughter and presidential advisor wrote, "Truth is generally the best vindication against slander. — Abraham Lincoln." Ivanka's tweet came after Attorney General Barr noted in his aforementioned summary to Congress, per Vox, that "the Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.”

While Barr's summary suggested that the special counsel found no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia, it noted that Mueller had reached a less-than-straightforward conclusion about whether or not Trump obstructed justice. "The Special Counsel ... did not draw a conclusion — one way or the other — as to whether the examined conduct constituted obstruction," Barr wrote in his letter, via Vox. The outlet reported that Barr also noted that Mueller's report stated that, “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

For his part, Barr said that, based on Mueller's findings, he doesn't believe the president obstructed justice. "After reviewing the Special Counsel’s final report on these issue ... Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense," Barr wrote, per Vox. As Reuters noted, Trump has always denied obstructing justice.

Many in Trump's inner circle appeared to regard Barr's summary of the special counsel's report — which may or may not be the only information the public gets to see on the matter — as vindication for the president. In addition to Ivanka, the president's son, Donald Jr., also released multiple tweets and re-tweets related to Barr's letter shortly after it was released on Sunday. Notably, Trump Jr. retweeted a tweet from the president which read, "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

The White House also released a statement on the matter on Sunday, which Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared on Twitter. The statement read:

The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.

While Trump's associates appeared to celebrate the attorney general's summary on Sunday, others clamored for more information. Many Democratic lawmakers demanded that the Justice Department release Mueller's full report — and suggested that they may call on Barr to testify before a congressional committee about the conclusions he reached in his letter, Axios reported. Moreover, others took to social media to push for the release of the report. “The American public deserves the full report and findings from the Mueller investigation immediately — not just the in-house summary from a Trump Administration official," Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote.

Overall, there were certainly mixed reactions to Barr's letter — and varied views on its implications. However, it seems clear that Trump's family and his inner circle view the attorney general's words as a victory for the president.