On Oct. 30, presidential advisor and first daughter Ivanka Trump's birthday tweet served to commemorate the arrival of her 37th year — and to illustrate the sweet relationship she has with her daughter, Arabella. The tweet featured a photograph of a serving dish full of pasta and marinara with a little handwritten message alongside it.

At the top of the birthday photo, Ivanka wrote, "Came home to this." The bottom of the picture reveals Arabella's birthday message for her mom, which reads, "Happy Birthday Mom. Eat spaghetti for a long life. Arabella."

This is not the first time Ivanka has shared a birthday message from her daughter. Last year, Arabella also left a handwritten message for Ivanka. In that note, she wrote, "Dear Mom, thank you for giving me birth." In her tweet sharing a photograph of 2017's birthday message, Ivanka joked about her daughter's not-so-accurate interpretation of her birthday. "Clearly, I'm not the only member of my family who doesn't understand how birthdays work," she wrote.

Ivanka's joke from 2017 also made reference to her own faux pas, when she was mocked online after wishing her son, Theodore, a happy birthday when he turned eight months old in Nov. 2016.

It's not clear whether Ivanka had a party to celebrate her 37th birthday or if she opted to approach the day in a more low-key fashion. Last year, for her 36th birthday, the first daughter was surprised with a birthday dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Several of her friends from New York, along with her husband, Jared, her father, and his wife, Melania, all attended the dinner, as Vanity Fair reported.

More to come ...