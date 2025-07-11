Nothing screams “corporate” more than a crisp white button-down. It’s the crux of office fashion, especially those restricted by rigid dress codes. Fashion’s most stylish, however, know how to bibbidi-bobbidi-boo the boring boardroom uniform into something chic and trendy.

In recent months, for example, stylish celebs have been rocking button-downs in the most 2025 way imaginable: sans pants. Hailey Bieber, for example, leaned into the now-ubiquitous naked trend by exposing her black undies last May. As of Thursday, July 11, another It girl cosigned the look. In a recent Instagram post, Elsa Hosk wore nothing but her button-down with a styling hack that felt all too familiar (but more on that later). And the entire look was chic and NSFW.

Elsa’s Pantsless Look

On Thursday, Hosk shared her latest collection for Helsa Studio, her ready-to-wear label. Like a true entrepreneur, she’s the first to test and model her pieces. This outfit was no different. Hosk wore an overshirt from the brand’s “Summer Love” collection which was a regular poplin shirt lined with Swiss embroidery.

To up the spicy ante, she wore it without pants, giving the office staple a corp-sleaze twist. Instead, she paired it with controversial heeled thong sandals, a boxy black bag, and, for a pop of color, a red cap from Ralph Lauren.

To give an additional layer of feminine flair, she cinched it with a gold chain belt for a makeshift hourglass silhouette.

ICYWW, the shirt goes for $298.

Wait, It’s Fashion Déjà Vu

If the belted look seems familiar, that’s likely because you’re a Sex and the City fan and have seen a similar look on one Miss Carrie Bradshaw.

In one episode of Season 3 (yes, that chaotic season featuring Carrie and Big’s on-and-off affair while he was married to Natasha), she tried to avoid Big in Central Park. In a now-iconic scene, she slips into the lake in her attempt to circumvent him, and ends up sopping wet. Instead of going home, phoning a friend, or even drying up in a bathroom somewhere, she chose to head to Big’s place to borrow one of his white shirts. Carrie being Carrie, she didn’t think to borrow bottoms. Instead, she found an Hermès belt and looped it around her waist, turning the top into a micro minidress. It was one of the first few no-pants fashion moments in TV history.

Screenshot via HBO

Great minds dress alike.