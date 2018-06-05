President Donald Trump's daughter is apparently not too happy about what one comedian recently said about her. According to a source that spoke with People magazine, Samantha Bee's c-word insult for Ivanka Trump has left her "more angry than hurt," but the White House adviser is reportedly sticking to staying above the fray.

People magazine reported that the source close to Ivanka said that she probably didn't take the comment as too personal of an insult and brushed it off as general criticism that's often directed at her. The source told People magazine, "Ivanka tries to avoid reading or listening to negativity about herself or her family."

The insider added, "It has been hurtful and was surprising to her at first. But now she is more resilient or even hardened to it and brushes off the comments by partisans who hate the administration. The Samantha Bee remark goes in that category."

The People report arrives less than a week after Bee slammed Trump's silence over her father's aggressive anti-immigration policies that have separated immigrant children from their parents.

After Ivanka tweeted a photo of herself and her son, the Full Frontal With Samantha Bee host said, "Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second-most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week. You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c*nt! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f*ckin' stop it."

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Shortly after calling Trump a "feckless c*nt," Bee issued an apology, "I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."

The company TBS also followed up with a statement saying, "Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined the chorus of conservatives on social media who were enraged by Bee's descriptor. Sanders said that Bee's language was "vile and vicious" as well unfit to be aired on television. The White House press secretary added that "executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network."

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The controversy surrounding Bee's "feckless c*nt" descriptor narrowly coincides with comedian Roseanne Barr's racist tweet against the former senior Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr called the African American Jarrett the "child" of Planet of the Apes and Muslim Brotherhood, and almost instantly elicited criticism with her tweet. She apologized later on and deleted her post.

The racist tweet also led to the cancelation of ABC show Roseanne. The network's entertainment head Channing Dungey said, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Both comedians' missteps have reignited the debate on free speech and whether or not comedians have a social moral code to abide by. As the heated discussion goes on, it appears to be clear that the first daughter seems to keep an eye on these incidents, at least according to the insiders close to her. But like most politicians — who are generally used to all varieties and degrees of criticism — Ivanka is choosing to look past her opponents.