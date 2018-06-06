President Trump's oldest daughter and senior adviser supports the decision to give inmates locked up for nonviolent crimes "second chances." Ivanka Trump's response to Alice Marie Johnson's commutation shows she's on her dad's side when it comes to prison reform. President Trump commuted Johnson’s life sentence a week after Kim Kardashian visited the White House in support of Johnson.

"This Administration believes in second chances for those, like Alice, who have paid their debt to society and we are working w/ Congress on #PrisonReform to benefit millions of America’s most forgotten women and men," Ivanka tweeted on Wednesday.

Johnson, now a 62-year-old grandmother, has served 21 years of a life sentence she received for a nonviolent drug offense. Her case caught Kardashian's attention in October, when the beauty mogul tweeted that Johnson's sentence was "so unfair." After meeting with President Trump, she thanked him for listening to Johnson's case and tweeted that she hoped he would grant Johnson clemency.

Ivanka hadn't previously vocalized her feelings on the issue, but she was reportedly the first person Kardashian reached out to at the White House. Kardashian then spent months talking to Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner before a meeting in the Oval Office was arranged, Vanity Fair reported.

Kushner, whose father spent a year in federal prison for tax evasion, has championed prison reform in the White House, including a bipartisan bill aimed at preparing inmates to re-enter society that passed the House last month.

“If we can start showing that we can make the prisons more purposeful and more effective at lowering the recidivism rate over time, that may help the people who are trying to make the argument for sentencing reform,” Kushner said earlier this month during a prison reform panel discussion at the White House. He also asserted that America needs to evaluate why it has prisons in the first place. "Is the purpose to punish, is the purpose to warehouse, or is the purpose to rehabilitate?" Kushner asked.

More to come...