Sunday marked Women's Equality Day, which was designated by Congress to commemorate the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump celebrated with a Women's Equality Day tweet and suffragette photo.

On Sunday morning, the first daughter wrote: "On #WomensEqualityDay, 98 years ago today, American women were given the right to vote. When women around the globe are empowered to fully and freely participate in all aspects of society, the world will be more safe, just and prosperous for all!"

The accompanying photo was a historical-looking, black-and-white photo that appears to be from the suffragette movement.

The replies were not focused on the substance of Ivanka's tweet — Women's Equality Day — but instead were focused on Ivanka's role in her father's administration. Immediately, Twitter users asked Ivanka about her the Trump administration's immigration policy of separating families at the border, Trump's frequent golf trips, Trump's well-documented negative comments about women, and even the Saturday Night Live parody of Ivanka starring Scarlett Johansson.

Ivanka's tweet has received farm more criticism than it has support. For example, the top reply read: "Please graciously get off of Twitter and kindly tell the rest of your family to delete their accounts as well! America is so done with this ....and all set with your family..."

More to come ...