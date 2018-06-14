Donald Trump is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Thursday, and the birthday wishes have already started pouring in on Twitter. One of the messages he received was from his daughter Ivanka, whose birthday tweet to Trump featured a throwback photo of the two of them.

"Happy, happy birthday Dad!" Ivanka tweeted on Thursday morning. "I love you very much. Wishing you your best year yet!!!"

Attached to her tweet was a photo from the 1980s of a young Ivanka and her dad at what appears to be a birthday celebration. Within a half hour of being posted, the tweet had already received more than 5,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Ivanka has used a throwback photo to wish her dad a happy birthday. Last year, for Trump's 71st birthday, Ivanka shared a photo of Trump holding her when she was a little girl. In that photo, Ivanka was wearing what looked like a party hat.

Although Thursday marks Trump's birthday, he started celebrating early this year. On Monday, when Trump was in Singapore for his summit with Kim Jong Un, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other officials surprised him with a birthday cake when he was having lunch with them.

According to Newsweek, Trump often enjoyed extravagant birthday celebrations prior to assuming the presidency. A Washington Post story from 1988 sarcastically described Trump's 42nd birthday party at one of his Atlantic City casinos as a "modest affair," complete with a 15-foot spaceship, lasers, dancers, and a magician. And in 1993, an invitation to Trump's birthday party reportedly featured him seated on a throne while holding a sword. “The Birthday Celebration Of The Ages Starring Renaissance Man Donald J. Trump," read the caption on the invitation.

Trump has also wished himself a happy birthday on social media in the past. Newsweek noted that in 2012, he told his followers it was his birthday and declared that he wished "for our country to be great and prosperous again." This year, however, Trump has already received numerous birthday wishes on social media — and not just from family members like Ivanka. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, for example, wished Trump a happy birthday by mocking the media.

"No doubt the media is sad to recognize that @realDonaldTrump is celebrating his birthday in @WhiteHouse but will REALLY hurt them when he celebrates 6 more in the @WhiteHouse," Huckabee tweeted on Thursday.

The History Channel, meanwhile, commemorated Trump's birthday by pointing out that he is the "first person ever elected to the U.S. presidency without any previous government or military experience." Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and British politician Nigel Farage — a strong proponent of Brexit — both wished Trump a happy birthday via Twitter as well.

Ivanka frequently tweets out birthday wishes to her family members and other administration officials, even though it is not expected of her. Just last week, she wished Mike Pence a happy birthday in a tweet describing him as an "exemplary leader." Even Trump did not wish Pence a happy birthday on Twitter, though he did repost Ivanka's birthday wishes on Instagram.

The first daughter's birthday tweets have also been the subject of jokes and memes in the past. In November 2016, Ivanka tweeted that it was her son Theodore's eight-month "birthday," prompting social media users to remind her that birthdays only happen once a year. Ivanka wasn't too concerned, though; she replied by making fun of her own desire to celebrate her son's "birthday" every month. So far, Ivanka is the only one of Trump's children to have tweeted out birthday wishes.