Wedding ceremonies have a reputation of being incredibly gorgeous events, and due to the glorious settings, esteemed guests, and lavish decor, royal wedding ceremonies definitely stand out as some of the most beautiful. As the royal family celebrated their second nuptials of the year, the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, there were quite a few heartwarming moments between couples in attendance, and a romantic atmosphere was certainly felt throughout. The 32-year-old groom got hearts fluttering during the ceremony, when as Eugenie walked down the aisle, Jack put on his glasses, presumably to ensure he could properly witness his bride in all her glory.

Brooksbank appeared to be overcome with emotion as the Princess made her way down the aisle in her white Peter Pilotto wedding dress, and even took off his glasses to wipe his eyes as he stood waiting to exchange vows in St George's Chapel. The groom arrived to his wedding with brother, Thomas Brooksbank, who was selected as the best man. As Eugenie approached her husband in waiting, Brooksbank appeared to utter the words "oh my heart, oh break my heart" — and this wasn't the only unbelievably romantic moment to be captured during the ceremony. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge both seemed to get caught up in the romance of it all, as they shared a welcome moment of affection when they held hands in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It appears the beautiful moment between the newly weds struck a cord with the onlooking public, many of whom took to social media to express their excitement.

It wasn't only the invited guests who got to enjoy the second royal wedding of 2018, as thousands of royal fans lined the streets of Windsor in order to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds, and the accompanying A-list guests. Some very lucky royal family enthusiasts, 1,200 to be exact, were also invited into the castle's grounds in order to celebrate the big day up close, reports the Express. Although a much smaller event, the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank followed a similar format to that of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's wedding which took place at the same venue, in front of an 18 million strong TV audience, back in May this year.

When speaking with the Daily Mail prior to his wedding, Brooksbank spoke of his nerves when he admitted he was “a little bit nervous” and went on to say, “I’ll need to take a few minutes for myself before the speeches, because I’m terrified. It’s very exciting, but I’m a little bit nervous".

And now the big day is here. The newlyweds first met eight years ago while on a skiing trip in the Swiss resort of Verbier, and got engaged whilst holidaying in Nicaragua. The official announcement of the engagement, which occurred after seven years of dating, was made in January this year, and Brooksbank told the BBC that his relationship with the 28-year-old princess was “love at first sight” — it's what royal wedding dreams are made of.