The French label Jacquemus is king when it comes to playing with proportions, as evidenced in its latest Paris Fashion Week show. Jacquemus' Le Chiquito bag debuted during the show, and the purse is so tiny it can just fit that emergency Tic Tac you might need later on. Simon Porte Jacquemus, the designer behind the label, has a thing for exaggerated sizes. In 2018, he debuted straw hats the size of beach umbrellas and beach bags as big as bean bag chairs. Now Jacquemus is going in the opposite direction and pointing a shrink ray at accessories.

The Fall/Winter 2019 collection that includes the tiny bag debuted in Paris. In the show models walked down the catwalk wearing outfits that were inspired by Jacquemus' countryside childhood in the South of France. Hot pink pantsuits, azure turtlenecks, and earrings with photos of him and his mother in tiny plexiglass frames were highlights of the show. Accessories are obviously Jacquemus' forte, where one of the show's standout items was the miniature Le Chiquito bag.

This isn't the French designer’s first dabble with miniature accessories. Jacquemus' Le Saq Chiquito, which is just 3 inches tall, was found on the arm (pinky finger?) of A-listers like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian in 2017 and 2018.

Jacquemus followed up that particular bag with the minuscule Le Vanity Micro in Feb. 2018. The bag in question is a circular, micro-sized necklace bag that can fit a couple of quarters inside. Le Vanity clocked in at around $400.

Jacquemus treats the Barbie-sized accessories almost like a joke, asking Instagram followers the impossible question, "What would you fit inside?"

But the newest Le Chiquito bag beats out the rest. Its exaggerated proportions makes you wonder how fashion lovers will style it with their summer outfits and Saturday night looks.

It's smaller than your American Girl Doll's handbag from childhood.

But the handbag wasn't the only pint-sized accessory walking down the runway. Jacquemus was clearly inspired by the mantra "less is more," and also made mini fanny packs that were slung over models' shoulders. It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, making the bags big enough for a sole credit card. You have to admit the fanny packs would be handy at the bar, when you have to take out your cash quickly.

There was also a more creative take on the bum bag. Instead of wearing it around your waist, you can wear it on your wrist. Just like the previous items, it was bite-size.

That's not to say that all the accessories in the Fall/Winter collection are tiny. Jacquemus also played with the other extreme, creating purses big enough to fit a Doberman. If you're a commuter that has a hard time pairing down their bag items, this is the purse for you.

There was also an extreme version of a fanny pack, where a slinky halter top was balanced with a bum bag belt with four pouches. It had the vague look of a chic collection of air bags.

Whether you go tiny or massive doesn't matter. Jacquemus just wants you to have fun with your accessories this season.