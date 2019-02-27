Recently Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert revealed they're expecting their second child. They couldn't be happier and Bachelor fans can't help getting excited on their behalf. However, the couple recently shared some heartbreaking news as well. In a video posted to the couple's YouTube channel on Feb. 27, Jade opened up about having a miscarriage after getting pregnant on Bachelor in Paradise Season 2.

Her husband Tanner opened the video and said,

"You always hear those stories about couples who get pregnant the very first time they have sex. I didn't think that would be me, but it was. Add to that, it happened on a TV show, in a fantasy suite. It made things a little complicated, but this is the story of what happened to Jade and I."

Jade said that they recently opened up about the topic on a soon-to-be-released episode of the Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. She explained, "I felt like it was a really good time for me, in my life, to open up."

Adding some background info, she explained, "We actually got pregnant on the show and we didn't find out until after when I was back in Kansas City visiting him." Jade admitted, "I think it brought us closer together because we had to face something very serious in our relationship very quickly."

Jade & Tanner Tolbert on YouTube

Jade then revealed what happened next:

"I decided to move to Kansas City and move in with Tanner. We were just going to really work on our relationship and creating a family together. Instantly. Sadly, we did lose the baby. At the time, I didn't really grieve because I didn't really know how to process it. It was so much so fast."

The soon-to-be mother of two said, "It wasn't really until after I had [daughter] Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is. I think I really grieved that child much later."

Her husband echoed similar sentiments when he said, "Looking back at it now, it's hard to not be sad. Knowing how much I love Emerson today, I would have loved this baby that much. I never got a chance to know him or her. It's really sad to think about what could have been." Even so, Tanner concluded, "At the same time, it wasn't in the cards for us."

Jade and Tanner have been embraced by the Bachelor viewers, but ironically enough, that fan love is part of why they didn't share this sooner. Jade confessed, "We were probably scared at the time at the little bit of judgment." Then, she explained, "We didn't want that extra attention on us when we were trying to figure out what we were going to do with our life."

In a Feb. 27 Instagram post, Jade explained why she kept this private, and her reasoning is perfectly understandable. She wrote, "I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that’s said I don’t matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain."

In the video, Jade gave some advice for people who have gone through similar circumstances: "I want everybody who's gone through this to know that you're not alone, you can get through it, and hold onto the people you love because they'll help you through it." Tanner declared, "It doesn't matter what people think. If it's happening to you, it's probably happening to someone else. So, I think it's OK to talk about."

Toward the end of the video, Tanner said, "It is our story and I wouldn't change anything. It led us to where we are today." Through their serious struggles, they have found their own version of Paradise. They are happily married. They enjoy being parents to their daughter Emerson. And, of course, they are preparing for the arrival of their second child in August.